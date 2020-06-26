NFC East Morning Run | June 26, 2020

DALLAS | NFL cancels Cowboys - Steelers preseason Hall of Fame Game

The NFL has canceled the annual Hall of Fame Game this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The game was set to feature the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers squaring off on August 6.

Although the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the rescheduling of the festivities for next year, which will include separate enshrinement ceremonies for the Classes of 2020 and 2021, it's unknown if the game will feature the Cowboys and Steelers when it is played.

PHILADELPHIA | Malcolm Jenkins says season should not start until COVID-19 is eliminated

Former Eagles safety and current New Orleans Saint Malcolm Jenkins believes that the NFL season should not commence until the COVID-19 virus has been eliminated.

During an interview with CNN Wednesday, Jenkins said that football is a non-essential business, and added that it's unwise for the league to try to hold a season given the risk and the number of players, coaches, and team personnel commonly associated with a football team.

WASHINGTON | Adrian Peterson wants to play four more seasons

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson is entering the final year of his contract this season but says he wants to play four more seasons in the NFL before retiring. Peterson, who turned 35 in March, has played 12 NFL seasons dating back to 2007, for four different teams.

NEW YORK | Which weeks should fantasy owners insert Daniel Jones into their starting lineup?

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones may not be a consensus QB1 on fantasy rosters heading into 2020, but he has shown an ability to put up big numbers when the offense is functioning.

Two teams that Jones did well against from a fantasy perspective last year happen to be two teams on the Giants' 2020 schedule this year, Tampa Bay and Arizona. And both of those teams could once again be ideal targets for Jones to run up some nice points for fantasy football enthusiasts.