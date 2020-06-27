NFC East Morning Run | June 27, 2020

NEW YORK | Pro Football Focus ranks Giants' roster as 27th best in the NFL

Pro Football Focus released its ranking of all 32 NFL rosters, and the Giants were ranked as the 27th best in the NFL going into 2020. PFF lists the Giants' run defense as the roster's greatest strength.

PFF ranked the Cowboys' roster as the sixth-best in the NFL, the Eagles at nine, and Washington at 31.

WASHINGTON | Philadelphia Inquirer will no longer use Redskins team name

The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia's largest and most famous newspaper, announced that it would no longer refer to Washington by their team nickname due to its offensive nature.

The Inquirer will instead refer to them as "the Washington football team."

DALLAS | Former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris is excited about Hall of Fame induction despite ceremony cancellation

While this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris is not letting the cancellation dampen his spirit.

Harris played for the Cowboys from 1970-79 and helped the organization win its first two Super Bowls. He is still thrilled about eventually being inducted and described it as a "great honor."

PHILADELPHIA | Where will Malik Jackson fit into the Eagles defense in 2020?

Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is entering a defensive line group crowded with talent in 2020 with Fletcher Cox and free-agent signee Javon Hargrave.

Jackson is coming off a Lisfranc injury in 2019 and could end up relegated to a backup role to start the season.