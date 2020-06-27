GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | June 27, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Pro Football Focus ranks Giants' roster as 27th best in the NFL

Pro Football Focus released its ranking of all 32 NFL rosters, and the Giants were ranked as the 27th best in the NFL going into 2020. PFF lists the Giants' run defense as the roster's greatest strength.

PFF ranked the Cowboys' roster as the sixth-best in the NFL, the Eagles at nine, and Washington at 31.

WASHINGTON | Philadelphia Inquirer will no longer use Redskins team name

The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia's largest and most famous newspaper, announced that it would no longer refer to Washington by their team nickname due to its offensive nature.

The Inquirer will instead refer to them as "the Washington football team."

DALLAS | Former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris is excited about Hall of Fame induction despite ceremony cancellation

While this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris is not letting the cancellation dampen his spirit.

Harris played for the Cowboys from 1970-79 and helped the organization win its first two Super Bowls. He is still thrilled about eventually being inducted and described it as a "great honor."

PHILADELPHIA | Where will Malik Jackson fit into the Eagles defense in 2020?

Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is entering a defensive line group crowded with talent in 2020 with Fletcher Cox and free-agent signee Javon Hargrave.

Jackson is coming off a Lisfranc injury in 2019 and could end up relegated to a backup role to start the season. 

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Roster Ranked 27th by PFF | Is it Fair?

You might find the answer surprising.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Sterling Shepard, WR

Sterling Shepard has been solid for the Giants, but can he stay healthy? And is he really a good fit for playing on the perimeter?

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Weekly Reader Mailbag

The Rookies, Starting Cornerbacks, and More

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Da'Mari Scott, WR

Can Scott carve out a spot for himself on the Giants special teams?

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East for your daily morning headlines, starting with the cancellation of the Cowboys preseason game against the Steelers in the annual Hall of Fame game.

Jackson Thompson

Dexter Lawrence: The Good, the Great, and The Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the key elements of defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence's very promising rookie season.

Gene Clemons

Dalvin Tomlinson: New Giants Defense Has a Familiar Feel

And that's because of defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's career path in which he picked up bits and pieces of different defenses along the way, including one system with which Tomlinson is very familiar

Patricia Traina

Projecting Daniel Jones' Best Fantasy Stat Weeks in 2020

Daniel Jones may not be a top-tier fantasy quarterback in 2020, but a pair of weeks in particular should give Jones owners some ideal matchups to insert the second-year quarterback into the starting lineup.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile: Dominique Ross, LB

Can the undrafted Ross crack the Giants roster, even though they spent multiple draft selections on the position?

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile: Cooper Rush, QB

Can Cooper Rush squeeze out Alex Tanney for a roster spot?

Patricia Traina