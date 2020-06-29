NFC East Morning Run | June 29, 2020

NEW YORK | David Tyree weighs in on the Giants receiving corps

Giants Super Bowl XLII hero David Tyree, who made the iconic helmet catch against the 18-0 Patriots, recently spoke with Giants Maven Patricia Traina on his new Clean Juice Bar franchise in Morristown, New Jersey.

Tyree also gave his thoughts on the Giants receiving depth ahead of the 2020 season, noting the unit is missing a critical element that Eli Manning had when he was a young quarterback trying to find his footing.

WASHINGTON | Joe Bugel passes away at 80

Former Washington offensive coordinator and assistant head coach Jon Bugel passed away on Sunday at the age of 80.

Bugel, widely regarded as a top offensive line coach, is credited with molding Washington's famed offensive line of the 1980s, nicknamed the Hogs.

PHILADELPHIA | NFLPA tells players to stop private workouts

NFL Player Association executive director DeMaurice Smith has publicly asked NFL players to stop holding private workout sessions as the union and league explore options to carry out the 2020 season.

Several Eagles players have conducted private workouts during the COVID-19 quarantine, including quarterback Carson Wentz and free-agent signing cornerback Darius Slay.