NFC East Morning Run | June 30, 2020

NEW YORK | Evan Engram predicted to make first Pro Bowl in 2020

SI.com senior writer Conor Orr put out a list of players who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2020. Orr likes the chances of Giants tight end Evan Engram to earn the first Pro-Bowl nod of his career in 2020.

Orr cites the Giants' coaching changes and Engram's unique athleticism as reasons to be optimistic for the 25-year-old's Pro Bowl chances this season.

Is Orr's selection a smart one? Patricia Traina of Giants Country breaks it down.

DALLAS | Herschel Walker says he should be in the Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, who was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for the draft picks that built Dallas' dynasty of the 1990s, recently said he should be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Walker says that his stats are worthy of enshrinement as he recorded 18,168 all-purpose yards for his career, which currently ranks 12th in league history. However, at the time of Walker's retirement, his stats were behind legendary NFL running back Walter Payton's.

PHILADELPHIA | Harold Carmichael waits another year for Hall of Fame enshrinement

Former Eagles wide receiver Harold Carmichael was scheduled to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August, but the event has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now Carmichael will have to wait until the 2021 ceremony to have his time. He says he's already waited 30 years, so one more is not too tough.

WASHINGTON | Analytical model highlights ineptitude of Washington's 2019 offense

A statistical model to chart each NFL snap on offense last season created by Ben Baldwin of The Athletic Seattle and Sebastian Carl paints a deep and alarming picture as to how inept Washington's offense was in 2019.

Washington played the fewest offensive snaps with a lead than any team in the NFL and third most with a deficit.