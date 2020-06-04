GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | June 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Dak Prescott pledges to fight racism

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott issued a statement on Wednesday in response to George Floyd's death last week while in  Minneapolis Police Department custody.

Prescott has also announced that he will be pledging $1 million "to improve our police training and address systemic racism throughout education and advocacy in our country.''

WASHINGTON | Dwayne Haskins questions athletes' obligation to speak out

Athletes from across the sports landscape have used social media to express their thoughts following any number of events that have made national news, but Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins seems to have a different perspective on the topic of speaking up. 

Haskins' perspective was met with several responses from fellow NFL players who countered the quarterback's belief and expressed a desire to see more athletes use their platform to speak on social issues.

Among his contemporaries who responded to Haskins were Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Haskins' former Ohio State teammate, Jeff Okudah.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles bonding through current events

Head coach Doug Pederson began virtual team meetings last month, intending to bring players together for bonding.

The topic of those meetings recently shifted primarily to the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson delivered an inspirational speech to his teammates. 

NEW YORK | Giants re-open team facility

The Giants' team headquarters re-opened on Wednesday for the first time since mid-March when New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all non-essential personnel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The re-opening only involved about 15-20 personnel, according to a team spokesperson. The personnel included owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and members of his football administration staff (not coaches), and some business, operations, and medical personnel.

The Giants expect to increase the number of employees allowed in the building gradually over the next couple of weeks. 

