NFC East Morning Run | June 5, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles Coaches Not Planning a Return to Facility Until Training Camp

The NFL announced on Friday that coaches can begin returning to their team facilities as COVID-19 quarantine restrictions continue to lift, however, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and his staff will not return to the facility and continue with the virtual offseason.

The Eagles are not allowed to have more than 100 people combined at a single time at their team headquarters at the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field.

WASHINGTON | Actions Speak Louder than Words?

As many other organizations around the NFL and the sports landscape release official statements following the death of George Floyd while in police custody last week, Washington has been silent on the matter.

Or have they? The organization did partake in the Blackout Tuesday on social media this week. More importantly, they have demonstrated a more substantial commitment to diversity, such as the hiring of head coach Ron Rivera and assistant coach Jennifer King this off-season.

DALLAS | Travis Frederick retires and will focus on philanthropy

Cowboys All-Pro center Travis Frederick's retirement became official this week. He will now turn his attention to the “The Blocking Hunger Foundation," which he founded earlier in his career.

Frederick's goal is to feed 10,000 more kids. The foundation website estimates that it takes only $2 to feed a child for one day. In that respect, the foundation set a goal to raise $22,500 in 72 days.

NEW YORK | Giants offensive line should rank in the top half of the NFL according to former scout

The Giants offensive line has been among the worst in the NFL for the past several years. However, a former NFL scout, in a report that originated on the Eagles Maven, believes their additions in this year's draft may lead to substantial improvement in 2020.

In addition to Andrew Thomas, the Giants also drafted offensive tackle Matt Peart out of UConn in the third round and guard Shane Lemieux out of Oregon in the fifth round.

The only significant question mark ahead of training camp appears to be at center, where it's believed that Spencer Pulley will be the starter once camp opens.