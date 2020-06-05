GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | June 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles Coaches Not Planning a Return to Facility Until Training Camp

The NFL announced on Friday that coaches can begin returning to their team facilities as COVID-19 quarantine restrictions continue to lift, however, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and his staff will not return to the facility and continue with the virtual offseason.

The Eagles are not allowed to have more than 100 people combined at a single time at their team headquarters at the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field.

WASHINGTON | Actions Speak Louder than Words?

As many other organizations around the NFL and the sports landscape release official statements following the death of George Floyd while in police custody last week, Washington has been silent on the matter.

Or have they? The organization did partake in the Blackout Tuesday on social media this week. More importantly, they have demonstrated a more substantial commitment to diversity, such as the hiring of head coach Ron Rivera and assistant coach Jennifer King this off-season.

DALLAS | Travis Frederick retires and will focus on philanthropy

Cowboys All-Pro center Travis Frederick's retirement became official this week. He will now turn his attention to the “The Blocking Hunger Foundation," which he founded earlier in his career.

Frederick's goal is to feed 10,000 more kids. The foundation website estimates that it takes only $2 to feed a child for one day. In that respect, the foundation set a goal to raise $22,500 in 72 days.

NEW YORK | Giants offensive line should rank in the top half of the NFL according to former scout

The Giants offensive line has been among the worst in the NFL for the past several years. However, a former NFL scout, in a report that originated on the Eagles Maven, believes their additions in this year's draft may lead to substantial improvement in 2020.

In addition to Andrew Thomas, the Giants also drafted offensive tackle Matt Peart out of UConn in the third round and guard Shane Lemieux out of Oregon in the fifth round.

The only significant question mark ahead of training camp appears to be at center, where it's believed that Spencer Pulley will be the starter once camp opens.

5 Giants Most Critical to Daniel Jones’ Year 2 Development

Daniel Jones' rookie season was, for the most part, solid. But if he's to progression Year 2, he'll not only have to address his deficiencies like ball security, he'll need some help from his supporting cast, specifically these five players.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Giants Player Profile | Malcolm Elmore, DB

Can Malcolm Elmore become the Giants' latest NAIA underdog to find success at the NFL level?

Jackson Thompson

Remembering The Game That Put the Giants on the Path to the 2011 Super Bowl

Remember that time when the Giants crushed the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Christmas Eve 2011? Mike Addvensky shares his memories of that game in a special "Throwback Thursday" feature.

Mike Addvensky

NFL Greenlights Return of Coaching Staffs to Team Facilities

The NFL takes another step closer to starting summer training camps and the season on time by approving the return of coaching staffs to team facilities starting June 5.

Patricia Traina

OT Nate Solder: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

No, offensive tackle Nate Solder didn't have a good season in 2019, but as Coach Gene Clemons notes, there are redeeming qualities in Solder's game in addition to some head-scratching moments.

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Nate Ebner, DB/ST

Safety/special teams ace Nate Ebner brings a unique athletic background and a relationship with new head coach Joe Judge to the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Former NFC Scout: Giants O-Line Should Rank in Top Half of League

Can the Giants offensive line go from being a bottom dweller to the top half of the league? That's the opinion of a former NFC Scout.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 4, 2020

Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to address racism headlines today's "NFC East Morning Run."

Jackson Thompson

How Julian Love Has Been Getting Ready for His Second NFL Season

Julian Love reveals how he's been training for his second NFL season and what his mindset is after a a curious rookie campaign.

Patricia Traina

FILM ROOM | Breaking Down Daniel Jones' Deep Passing (Part 2)

In this film study, Nick Falato breaks down Daniel Jones' deep ball struggles and then offers some final thoughts and words of encouragement for the 2020 and beyond.

Nick Falato

by

HoogieCoogieMan