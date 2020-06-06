GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 6, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Adrian Peterson will kneel during National Anthem this season

Running back and one-time league MVP Adrian Peterson announced during a charity event in Houston, Texas Friday, he and others will kneel during the National Anthem this upcoming season to protect racial and social injustice in America. 

The aftermath of George Floyd's death while in police custody has sparked a wave of response by NFL players and other pro athletes, who have publicly expressed grief and outrage, not to mention a desire for change.

DALLAS | Cowboys call for an end to racism and hatred

The Dallas Cowboys released a video on Friday in response to Floyd's death and the need for social change. The video features statements from quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Sean Lee. 

The video also featured statements from police officers who called for social change and better cooperation between communities and police.

The police featured in the video were of multicultural backgrounds and also offered perspective on the difficulties presented to police officers by stereotypes pertaining to cops and racist behavior by "bad cops."

NEW YORK | Giants outline changes to combat COVID-19

The Giants team headquarters re-opened on earlier this week; however, the team's COVID-19 task force has implemented several changes to help keep employees safe from COVID-19.

The Giants released a video on Friday explaining those changes and how they are following guidelines by the Center for Disease Control.

These include posting several signs around the facility that provide frequent visual reminders on preserving social distancing and placing masks a hand sanitizer by the facility entrance.

PHILADELPHIA | Is Andre Dillard facing the most pressure of any Eagle this year?

Eagles young offensive tackle Andre Dillard is set to man the team's left tackle position this season and could be facing the most pressure of any Eagle to perform well in 2020.

Dillard will be inheriting a role that was previously occupied by long-time veteran left tackle Jason Peters, whom the Eagles did not bring back for 2020.

Dillard can lean on some of the success he had last year when he made three starts at left tackle and held up admirably against some experienced pass rushers in Everson Griffen, Robert Quinn, and Khalil Mack.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Player Profile | Kyler Fackrell, OLB

Can Kyler Fackrell get back to double-digit sack seasons?

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Video Mailbag: Most Underrated Off-season Pickup, Coaching and More

As usual, some great questions. But this week, we're trying a different response format.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Why the Giants Coaching Staff Could Not Return to the Team’s HQs Despite NFL's Approval

It's all part of the team's adherence to health and safety guidelines established by the CDC and the team's internal COVID-19 task force's recommendations.

Patricia Traina

Do the Giants Have Enough Assets for Their Passing Game?

Some might argue no after the team declined to draft a receiver this year, but let's take a closer look at the question.

Pat Ragazzo

Giants Weeks 6 and 9 Preview | Washington

The Giants have historically dominated Washington, but this year continuing their three-game winning streak might not be as easy.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Player Profile | Evan Engram, TE

The talented, but injury-plagued tight end faces a make-or-break season in 2020. Can offensive coordinator Jason Garrett get the most out of Engram's talents?

Patricia Traina

Giants Outline Changes to Their Team Facility to Combat COVID-19 Spread

Team releases a video covering key changes made to ensure employee health and safety.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | June 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson gets you caught up on the daily major stories from around the NFC East.

Jackson Thompson

5 Giants Most Critical to Daniel Jones’ Year 2 Development

Daniel Jones' rookie season was, for the most part, solid. But if he's to progression Year 2, he'll not only have to address his deficiencies like ball security, he'll need some help from his supporting cast, specifically these five players.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

Former NFC Scout: Giants O-Line Should Rank in Top Half of League

Can the Giants offensive line go from being a bottom dweller to the top half of the league? That's the opinion of a former NFC Scout.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan