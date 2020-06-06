NFC East Morning Run | June 6, 2020

WASHINGTON | Adrian Peterson will kneel during National Anthem this season

Running back and one-time league MVP Adrian Peterson announced during a charity event in Houston, Texas Friday, he and others will kneel during the National Anthem this upcoming season to protect racial and social injustice in America.

The aftermath of George Floyd's death while in police custody has sparked a wave of response by NFL players and other pro athletes, who have publicly expressed grief and outrage, not to mention a desire for change.

DALLAS | Cowboys call for an end to racism and hatred

The Dallas Cowboys released a video on Friday in response to Floyd's death and the need for social change. The video features statements from quarterback Dak Prescott and linebacker Sean Lee.

The video also featured statements from police officers who called for social change and better cooperation between communities and police.

The police featured in the video were of multicultural backgrounds and also offered perspective on the difficulties presented to police officers by stereotypes pertaining to cops and racist behavior by "bad cops."

NEW YORK | Giants outline changes to combat COVID-19

The Giants team headquarters re-opened on earlier this week; however, the team's COVID-19 task force has implemented several changes to help keep employees safe from COVID-19.

The Giants released a video on Friday explaining those changes and how they are following guidelines by the Center for Disease Control.

These include posting several signs around the facility that provide frequent visual reminders on preserving social distancing and placing masks a hand sanitizer by the facility entrance.

PHILADELPHIA | Is Andre Dillard facing the most pressure of any Eagle this year?

Eagles young offensive tackle Andre Dillard is set to man the team's left tackle position this season and could be facing the most pressure of any Eagle to perform well in 2020.

Dillard will be inheriting a role that was previously occupied by long-time veteran left tackle Jason Peters, whom the Eagles did not bring back for 2020.

Dillard can lean on some of the success he had last year when he made three starts at left tackle and held up admirably against some experienced pass rushers in Everson Griffen, Robert Quinn, and Khalil Mack.