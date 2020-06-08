GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | June 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboys hold team meeting on social injustice

The Cowboys held a team meeting at the end of last week revolving around the subject of social injustice in America.

"It was all about how we all have families, and how we are our own family, and how together we want to leave a legacy,'' one Cowboys player told CowboysSI.com. "Standing together, for what's right, is what we want to be remembered for.''

Among those who volunteered to give speeches were defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and linebacker Sean Lee.

The discussion lasted around 45 minutes in length and was rooted in head coach Mike McCarthy's multiple visits with smaller groups on the topic, according to Fox Sports' Laura Okmin.

PHILADELPHIA | Malik Jackson does not accept Drew Brees' apology

After New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who irked a lot of people after stating he'd never agree with anyone who disrespected the U.S. flag, he apologized for having offended those who support the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Eagles' defensive tackle Malik Jackson, in an interview with 6ABC over the weekend, said that he doesn't accept Brees' apology.

“I think he’s only apologizing because people are coming for him, and people are disagreeing with him, and in Louisiana, there’s a lot of black people,” said Jackson. “Whatever happens to him, it must be nice to make $25 million a year and have that stance.” 

WASHINGTON | Dwayne Haskins marches in Washington D.C. Black Lives Matter protest

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins posted photos of himself participating in a Black Lives Matter march in Washington, DC Sunday.

Haskins has previously said that he doesn't understand why people want athletes to speak on so many things. However, his actions on Sunday show that he is not reluctant to participate in moments of social change.

NEW YORK | ESPN's Mike Clay has a grim forecast for the Giants offensive line

The Giants made a handful of additions to their offensive line this offseason to include the signing of Cam Fleming, and the drafting of Andrew Thomas in the first round, Matt Peart in the third round and Shane Lemieux in the fifth.

However, ESPN Fantasy Football forecaster Mike Clay's latest fantasy football projections has the Giants offensive line yielding as many as 44 sacks, 42 of which are forecasted to be absorbed by starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

This would hardly be an improvement over the last two seasons in which the Giants offensive lines allowed 47 and 43 sacks, respectively.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Improved Giants Offensive Line? Not So Fast According to One Analyst

ESPN Fantasy Football Analyst Mike Clay released his 2020 fantasy football projections for every NFL team and if they prove to be accurate, it's not good news for the Giants offensive line.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Player Profile | Rashaan Gaulden, DB

Will a change of scenery bring out the best in this one-time third-round pick by the Carolina Panters in 2018?

Patricia Traina

Why the Giants Coaching Staff Could Not Return to the Team’s HQs Despite NFL's Approval

New York Giants coaching staff won't return to the team's facility right away despite health and safety guidelines having been established.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Nick Gates, OL

Nick Gates proved he belonged in the NFL last season, but the question is where?

Nick Falato

Giants Player Profile | Wayne Gallman, Running Back

Can Gallman be a legitimate change of pace back for the Giants?

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Cameron Fleming, OT

Can Cameron Fleming wrest away a starting spot on the Giants ofensive line?

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | June 6, 2020

Jackson Thompson brings you the top stories from around the NFC East, starting with Washington running back Adrian Peterson's intention to kneel in protest of social and racial injustice during the playing of the National Anthem this season.

Jackson Thompson

Player Profile | Kyler Fackrell, OLB

Can Kyler Fackrell get back to double-digit sack seasons?

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Video Mailbag: Most Underrated Off-season Pickup, Coaching and More

As usual, some great questions. But this week, we're trying a different response format.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Do the Giants Have Enough Assets for Their Passing Game?

Some might argue no after the team declined to draft a receiver this year, but let's take a closer look at the question.

Pat Ragazzo