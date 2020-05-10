NFC East Morning Run | Cousins' Advice to Prescott - A Prince in Eagles OT Mix? - Remove Redskins from Cowboys' Thanksgiving Game

DALLAS | Kirk Cousins Tells Dak Prescott: "Franchise Tag Is Your Friend"

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott remains unsigned for the 2020 season, and he continues to be the subject of contract debate among former Washington quarterbacks.

One day after Joe Theismann weighed in on Prescott's contract situation, current Vikings quarterback and former Redskin Kirk Cousins had a message for Prescott via ESPN.

"I believe the franchise tag can be your friend,” Cousins said. “I don’t think it’s something to be disappointed with. I think it enables you to be well-compensated, and deservedly so, for the upcoming season.

"I always say the cream will rise to the top. If you’re good enough, the cream’s going to rise to the top, and you’re going to get compensated the way you want to.''

Signing the exclusive franchise tag, worth $33.4 million, is an option for Prescott, who continues to seek a long-term deal.

Cousins was the beneficiary of back-to-back franchise tags with Washington in 2016 and 2017. Cousins made up to $44 million in those two seasons and then still signed an $84 million deal with the Vikings after his time in Washington was up.

Just three years later, if Prescott were to follow Cousins' strategy and sign back-to-back franchise tags with the Cowboys, it could be worth upwards of $60 million, depending on how much, if any, the salary cap is affected this year.

PHILADELPHIA | Prince Tega Wanogho in the OT mix?

The Eagles' sixth-round pick in this year's draft, offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho out of Auburn, could see time on offense as a swing tackle option.

Wanogho was considered a top-10 draft prospect at tackle coming off his 2019 season at Auburn, but a knee injury at the NFL Scouting Combine prevented him from working out. It was revealed that Wanagho had a torn lateral meniscus and needed an arthroscopic procedure.

“It was really (heartbreaking) for me,” Wanogho told Eagles Maven Ed Kracz. “You know, just knowing that I wasn't able to perform at the Combine or the Senior Bowl or have my pro day. It was (heartbreaking) because I knew like I wasn't able to show the coaches what I could do."

However, the Eagles took a chance on Wanagho in the later rounds and now have a potential swing tackle project on their hands as well as a member of royalty. Wanogho is the grandson of the king of a Nigerian village, which makes Wanogho an actual prince.

“I guess (they) saw something special in me,” said Wanogho. “Just got to come in and show them they made the right choice," Wanogho said.

"I'm a guy who takes pride in whatever I do. I stay hungry at all times, and I'm going to come in there ready to go to work.”

WASHINGTON | Redskins matchup with Cowboys on Thanksgiving is a poor move by the NFL

Washington and the Cowboys have not been a good rivalry for a while, and another Thanksgiving matchup in Dallas in 2020 looks bad for the NFL, opined Redskins Maven Chris Russell.

This year's matchup will be the tenth time the Redskins and the Cowboys have met on Thanksgiving, and Washington, so far, has only won once, that being in a 28-18 win in 2012.

Since that game, Washington has played the Cowboys twice on Thanksgiving, losing both times.

"The Cowboys and Lions play every year at home on Thanksgiving regardless. That's tradition. There's no need for the Redskins to be a part of that tradition in a forced, awkward way." writes Russell.

"In even years, it's an NFC opponent. The last time I checked, there's 15 possible choices, and the NFL can't find anyone other than the Redskins? That's absurd."