DALLAS | Prescott's continues to mourn late brother

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his brother Jace Prescott on April 23.

Jace Prescott, who would have turned 32 Sunday, was five years older than Dak and was the middle of their late mother Peggy Prescott's three sons. Jace was also a star football player at Louisiana’s Haughton High.

“He was a great kid who dominated games,” Prescott’s high school football coach, Rodney Guin, told the Shreveport Times. “He was a pleasure to coach — as were all the Prescott boys.”

PHILADELPHIA | Quarterback test coming for Eagles

With the drafting of quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, the Eagles have put some pressure on quarterback Carson Wentz.

And that's the least of Wentz's problems. Eagles Maven Ed Kracz points out that Wentz is also facing a tough slate of opposing quarterbacks in 2020 that will include Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Drew Brees (Saints), Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson (Ravens) in a series of high-stakes quarterback duels.

If that's not bad enough, Wentz will have to balance this pressure with a new responsibility within his family, as 2020 will mark his first season as a father after the birth of his daughter Hadley Jayne Wentz in late April.

“(Fatherhood) changes my perspective regarding life, so I’m sure naturally that will come out with me being a leader in the locker room in different ways, so we’re going to have to see how it goes," said Wentz. "Like I said, it’s truly a blessing, and it’ll change my perspective on a lot of things.”

WASHINGTON | Is 2020 schedule the toughest yet?

Washington has a brutally tough schedule for a team coming off an awful 3-13 season, writes Redskins Maven Chris Russell.

With a three-game road trip starting on Thanksgiving, Washington will have to play at Dallas, at Pittsburgh, and at San Francisco within 17 days.

However, this is not the first example of the NFL setting up Washington with a disadvantageous stretch of games late in the regular season.

In 2016, Washington had a similar three-game stretch that also began at Dallas on Thanksgiving, followed by a trip to Arizona and then a quick trip to Philadelphia.

In 2011, Washington traveled to Dallas for a Monday Night Football appearance and then arrived back at Redskins Park at around 5 AM only to have to travel to St. Louis the following Saturday for a 1 PM ET game that ensuing Sunday.