GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | Prescott Mourns Brother on Mother's Day -  Washington's Schedule Punishment - QB Test Coming for Eagles?

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Prescott's continues to mourn late brother 

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost his brother Jace Prescott on April 23.

Jace Prescott, who would have turned 32 Sunday, was five years older than Dak and was the middle of their late mother Peggy Prescott's three sons. Jace was also a star football player at Louisiana’s Haughton High.

“He was a great kid who dominated games,” Prescott’s high school football coach, Rodney Guin, told the Shreveport Times. “He was a pleasure to coach — as were all the Prescott boys.”

PHILADELPHIA | Quarterback test coming for Eagles 

With the drafting of quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round, the Eagles have put some pressure on quarterback Carson Wentz.

And that's the least of Wentz's problems. Eagles Maven Ed Kracz points out that Wentz is also facing a tough slate of opposing quarterbacks in 2020 that will include Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Drew Brees (Saints), Russell Wilson (Seahawks) and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson (Ravens) in a series of high-stakes quarterback duels.

If that's not bad enough, Wentz will have to balance this pressure with a new responsibility within his family, as 2020 will mark his first season as a father after the birth of his daughter Hadley Jayne Wentz in late April.

“(Fatherhood) changes my perspective regarding life, so I’m sure naturally that will come out with me being a leader in the locker room in different ways, so we’re going to have to see how it goes," said Wentz. "Like I said, it’s truly a blessing, and it’ll change my perspective on a lot of things.”

WASHINGTON | Is 2020 schedule the toughest yet?

Washington has a brutally tough schedule for a team coming off an awful 3-13 season, writes Redskins Maven Chris Russell.

With a three-game road trip starting on Thanksgiving, Washington will have to play at Dallas, at Pittsburgh, and at San Francisco within 17 days.

However, this is not the first example of the NFL setting up Washington with a disadvantageous stretch of games late in the regular season.

In 2016, Washington had a similar three-game stretch that also began at Dallas on Thanksgiving, followed by a trip to Arizona and then a quick trip to Philadelphia.

In 2011, Washington traveled to Dallas for a Monday Night Football appearance and then arrived back at Redskins Park at around 5 AM only to have to travel to St. Louis the following Saturday for a 1 PM ET game that ensuing Sunday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Cousins' Advice to Prescott - A Prince in Eagles OT Mix? - Remove Redskins from Cowboys' Thanksgiving Game

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

Setting the Stage for the Giants’ Upcoming Competitions on Defense

Let's take a look at the various roster competitions shaping up on the Giants defense.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Theismann Rips Prescott - Wentz Forgives Clowney - Meyer weighs in on Haskins

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

Unchecked: How Lucky Has the NFL Been?

The NFL has been the only major sports league to proceed with its calendar as scheduled. But will that string of luck ultimately run out when it comes time for training camps and games to begin?

Patricia Traina

Friday Reader Mailbag | Question Topics Span From A to Z

The mail is here so let's see what people want to know.

Patricia Traina

Five Thoughts About the Giants' 2020 Schedule

We know the teams, the dates and the times of the Giants 2020 schedule. But let's take a closer look at the slate which reveals some interesting Easter eggs.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Schedule is Rich with New Beginnings

The Giants' new-look schedule has this year's te set for a number of new milestones and experiences in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Biggest Storylines In Each Rival's 2020 Schedule

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

Giants 2020 Schedule Features Two Monday Night Home Games for First Time in MNF's 51-Year History

Odell Beckham Jr and the Cleveland Browns set to visit the Giants in Week 15.

Patricia Traina

by

nzyme

Giants Sign Tae Crowder to Rookie Deal

Tae Crowder--Mr. Irrelevant--becomes the first of the Giants' ten draft picks to ink his rookie contract.

Patricia Traina