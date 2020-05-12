NFC East Morning Run | May 12, 2020

DALLAS | Aldon Smith begins reinstatement process

Cowboys linebacker Aldon Smith, signed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys after being out of the NFL following the 2015 season to get his life back in order, hopes to be reinstated this season, where he would give a boost to the Cowboys defensive line depth.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones confirmed that Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as part of the reinstatement application process.

If Smith, who in five seasons has 47.5 sacks, is cleared to return to the NFL in 2020, he will likely be a starter and play opposite Demarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys have seen some heavy roster turnover at the defensive end position this offseason, losing Robert Quinn, Michael Bennet, Chris Covington, and Kerry Hyder to free agency.

The only defensive end that Dallas added in this year's draft is Utah's Bradlee Anae.

WASHINGTON | Inside Keith Ismael's draft-day story

Former San Diego State center Keith Ismael was drafted in the fifth round by Washington in this year's NFL Draft, and like many fellow draft picks, it was an emotional moment for Ismael.

Ismael was drafted with a pick Washington acquired in a trade that sent offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers, and it netted the Redskins a center with a notable talent for cooking.

Ismael is projected to be Washington's back-up center but could be being groomed to take over as the starter if and when current center Chase Roullier leaves.

PHILADELPHIA | Tougher road to the division title

The Eagles escaped the NFC East as a 9-7 division champion in 2019, just inching out the 8-8 Cowboys for the title with a Week 17 victory over the 4-12 Giants. But winning the division title marked a low point for the Eagles, as it was the first time since the 2015 (Washington) that an NFC East champion had less than ten wins.

If the Eagles are hoping to win the division again with an equal or better record, it might not be so easy to attain this year, opines Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

The Cowboys are expected to improve under new head coach Mike McCarthy, who took Green Bay to the playoffs nine times in 13 seasons.

The Giants added a considerable offense line reinforcement in this year's draft in Georgia's Andrew Thomas, who'll give quarterback Daniel Jones the protection he needs and running back Saquon Barkley more space to operate.

Washington and new head coach Ron Rivera will have a loaded front seven to work with this year after adding Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young in this year's draft.

Young joins a defensive line loaded with former first-round picks, including edge rusher Montez Sweat and defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Winning the division isn't impossible for the Eagles, but if they were hoping to waltz into the playoffs, well good luck with that.