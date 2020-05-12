GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | May 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Aldon Smith begins reinstatement process

Cowboys linebacker Aldon Smith, signed to a one-year deal with the Cowboys after being out of the NFL following the 2015 season to get his life back in order, hopes to be reinstated this season, where he would give a boost to the Cowboys defensive line depth.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones confirmed that Smith met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as part of the reinstatement application process.

If Smith, who in five seasons has 47.5 sacks, is cleared to return to the NFL in 2020, he will likely be a starter and play opposite Demarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys have seen some heavy roster turnover at the defensive end position this offseason, losing Robert Quinn, Michael Bennet, Chris Covington, and Kerry Hyder to free agency.

The only defensive end that Dallas added in this year's draft is Utah's Bradlee Anae.

WASHINGTON | Inside Keith Ismael's draft-day story

Former San Diego State center Keith Ismael was drafted in the fifth round by Washington in this year's NFL Draft, and like many fellow draft picks, it was an emotional moment for Ismael.

Ismael was drafted with a pick Washington acquired in a trade that sent offensive tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers, and it netted the Redskins a center with a notable talent for cooking.

Ismael is projected to be Washington's back-up center but could be being groomed to take over as the starter if and when current center Chase Roullier leaves.

PHILADELPHIA | Tougher road to the division title

The Eagles escaped the NFC East as a 9-7 division champion in 2019, just inching out the 8-8 Cowboys for the title with a Week 17 victory over the 4-12 Giants. But winning the division title marked a low point for the Eagles, as it was the first time since the 2015 (Washington) that an NFC East champion had less than ten wins.

If the Eagles are hoping to win the division again with an equal or better record, it might not be so easy to attain this year, opines Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

The Cowboys are expected to improve under new head coach Mike McCarthy, who took Green Bay to the playoffs nine times in 13 seasons.

The Giants added a considerable offense line reinforcement in this year's draft in Georgia's Andrew Thomas, who'll give quarterback Daniel Jones the protection he needs and running back Saquon Barkley more space to operate.

Washington and new head coach Ron Rivera will have a loaded front seven to work with this year after adding Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young in this year's draft.

Young joins a defensive line loaded with former first-round picks, including edge rusher Montez Sweat and defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen.

Winning the division isn't impossible for the Eagles, but if they were hoping to waltz into the playoffs, well good luck with that.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Montre Hartage Offers Hints into Patrick Graham Defensive Philosophies

Hartage played last season for Graham when the two were in Miami.

Pat Ragazzo

What the Experts are Predicting for the Giants' 2020 Record

With the NFL schedule out, what are the prognosticators expecting as far as win total for the Giants in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

Setting Goals for Year 2 of the Giants' 2019 Draft Class

The spotlight might be on the Giants 2020 draft class but let's not forget last year's draft class, which is getting ready to enter a very critical stage in their development.

Patricia Traina

Film Room | How Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones Will Benefit from This Year's Draft Class

The Giants finally added quality pieces to their offensive line. Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at how those pieces can help the offense's two most critical skill players, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | Prescott Mourns Brother on Mother's Day - Washington's Schedule Punishment - QB Test Coming for Eagles?

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Cousins' Advice to Prescott - A Prince in Eagles OT Mix? - Remove Redskins from Cowboys' Thanksgiving Game

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

Setting the Stage for the Giants’ Upcoming Competitions on Defense

Let's take a look at the various roster competitions shaping up on the Giants defense.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Theismann Rips Prescott - Wentz Forgives Clowney - Meyer weighs in on Haskins

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

Unchecked: How Lucky Has the NFL Been?

The NFL has been the only major sports league to proceed with its calendar as scheduled. But will that string of luck ultimately run out when it comes time for training camps and games to begin?

Patricia Traina

Friday Reader Mailbag | Question Topics Span From A to Z

The mail is here so let's see what people want to know.

Patricia Traina