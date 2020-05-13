NFC East Morning Run | May 13, 2020

WASHINGTON | Chase Young: PFF's DPOY favorite

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Washington's first-round pick in this year's draft, is one of the highest-touted edge-rushing prospects to come out of college football in some time.

Fans already have high expectations for Young's rookie season, but now that hype has translated to Pro Football Focus' 2020 defensive rookie of the year candidates. Young was named the favorite in their rankings released Tuesday.

Considering Young is the best non-quarterback prospect we have ever seen — even above Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa — it’s pretty clear he is the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He shattered the PFF pass-rush grade record in 2019 by posting a 96.4 on such plays and was a playmaker with 25 combined sacks and hits and six forced fumbles.

In the PFF article, lead draft analyst Mike Renner, who has already predicted a gold jacket in the future of Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, predicted that a gold jacket could very well be in Young's future as well.

PHILADELPHIA | Fletcher Cox speaks with new defensive additions

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to a video conference Tuesday afternoon to give his take on some of the changes to the Eagles' defense this offseason, according to Eagles Maven Ed Kracz

“I’m excited about (the entire defense),” said Cox. “Obviously you have to trust what those guys are doing upstairs, trust they’re bringing in the best players for us to win, put us in position to win, anyway. We just have to work together."

The Eagles' biggest acquisition of the offseason was for veteran cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions, who was also a player the Cox was recruited with at Mississippi State while in high school.

Shortly after Slay was acquired by the Eagles, Cox reached out to the cornerback to share some info on the Eagles' defense.

“I told him we win around here, we do things differently around here,” said Cox about Slay. “The biggest thing for him was I know what he can bring to our team, the character, the swagger, the hard work, and the leadership.”

The Eagles' other big offseason acquisition was for defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will play beside Cox in the interior of the Eagles' defense.

“I heard a number of good things about [Hargrave],” said Cox. “We chatted on the phone a couple of times. He’s ready to come in and give the city of Philly all he’s got. That’ all he’s talking about is give the city and this organization all he’s got."

DALLAS | Could Deshaun Watson's contract negotiations affect Dak Prescott's?

As Dak Prescott's contract negotiations dominate the current NFL conversation, another quarterback in Texas is in the early stages of his own negotiations.

That would be Houston's Deshaun Watson, who according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, is a top priority for the Texans despite a reported price range of $40-$42 million guaranteed per season.

Regardless of what happens with Watson, Prescott's asking price is unlikely to increase, reports Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

Currently, Prescott has the option to take a $31.409 million salary in 2020 by playing on the franchise tag, but he must first sign the tag to be assured that one-year salary.