GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | May 13, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Chase Young: PFF's DPOY favorite 

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Washington's first-round pick in this year's draft, is one of the highest-touted edge-rushing prospects to come out of college football in some time.

Fans already have high expectations for Young's rookie season, but now that hype has translated to Pro Football Focus' 2020 defensive rookie of the year candidates. Young was named the favorite in their rankings released Tuesday.

Considering Young is the best non-quarterback prospect we have ever seen — even above Myles Garrett, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa — it’s pretty clear he is the favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He shattered the PFF pass-rush grade record in 2019 by posting a 96.4 on such plays and was a playmaker with 25 combined sacks and hits and six forced fumbles. 

In the PFF article, lead draft analyst Mike Renner, who has already predicted a gold jacket in the future of Colts offensive lineman Quenton Nelson, predicted that a gold jacket could very well be in Young's future as well. 

PHILADELPHIA | Fletcher Cox speaks with new defensive additions

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to a video conference Tuesday afternoon to give his take on some of the changes to the Eagles' defense this offseason, according to Eagles Maven Ed Kracz

“I’m excited about (the entire defense),” said Cox. “Obviously you have to trust what those guys are doing upstairs, trust they’re bringing in the best players for us to win, put us in position to win, anyway. We just have to work together."

The Eagles' biggest acquisition of the offseason was for veteran cornerback Darius Slay from the Detroit Lions, who was also a player the Cox was recruited with at Mississippi State while in high school.

Shortly after Slay was acquired by the Eagles, Cox reached out to the cornerback to share some info on the Eagles' defense.

“I told him we win around here, we do things differently around here,” said Cox about Slay. “The biggest thing for him was I know what he can bring to our team, the character, the swagger, the hard work, and the leadership.”

The Eagles' other big offseason acquisition was for defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who will play beside Cox in the interior of the Eagles' defense.

“I heard a number of good things about [Hargrave],” said Cox. “We chatted on the phone a couple of times. He’s ready to come in and give the city of Philly all he’s got. That’ all he’s talking about is give the city and this organization all he’s got."

DALLAS | Could Deshaun Watson's contract negotiations affect Dak Prescott's?

As Dak Prescott's contract negotiations dominate the current NFL conversation, another quarterback in Texas is in the early stages of his own negotiations.

That would be Houston's Deshaun Watson, who according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, is a top priority for the Texans despite a reported price range of $40-$42 million guaranteed per season.

Regardless of what happens with Watson, Prescott's asking price is unlikely to increase, reports Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

Currently, Prescott has the option to take a $31.409 million salary in 2020 by playing on the franchise tag, but he must first sign the tag to be assured that one-year salary. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Would Prefer to Hold Training Camp at Home but Know that Might Not Be Possible

With quarantine in the early stages of being lifted, the Giants are still uncertain about when, where and if they will be able to conduct training camp.

Jackson Thompson

Joe Judge Offers Insight into How Giants’ Offense and Defense Will Look

The Giants' offense and defenses will be a blend of what coordinators Jason Garrett and Patrick Graham ran in previous career tops.

Patricia Traina

Giants Position Unit Power Rankings Post Draft

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman put a lot of work into improving a Giants roster that in the last two seasons has finished with just nine wins. Here's our look at where the various units stand in terms of strength.

Patricia Traina

A Look at the NFL's Initial Plan to Reopen Practice Facilities

NFL insider Albert Breer shares what he knows about the NFL's plan to reopen for business as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patricia Traina

Montre Hartage Offers Hints into Patrick Graham Defensive Philosophies

Hartage played last season for Graham when the two were in Miami.

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | Aldon Smith Meets with Roger Goodell - Inside Keith Ismael's Draft Day Moment - NFC East Bound for Improvement In 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

What the Experts are Predicting for the Giants' 2020 Record

With the NFL schedule out, what are the prognosticators expecting as far as win total for the Giants in 2020?

Jackson Thompson

Setting Goals for Year 2 of the Giants' 2019 Draft Class

The spotlight might be on the Giants 2020 draft class but let's not forget last year's draft class, which is getting ready to enter a very critical stage in their development.

Patricia Traina

Film Room | How Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones Will Benefit from This Year's Draft Class

The Giants finally added quality pieces to their offensive line. Coach Gene Clemons takes a look at how those pieces can help the offense's two most critical skill players, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Gene Clemons

NFC East Morning Run | Prescott Mourns Brother on Mother's Day - Washington's Schedule Punishment - QB Test Coming for Eagles?

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson