NFC East Morning Run | May 14, 2020

DALLAS | Emmitt Smith reminds Cowboys not to play the long game with Dak Prescott's contract negotiations

It seems everyone has an opinion regarding quarterback Dak Prescott's contract stalemate with the Cowboys.

You can add Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith to the discussion. Smith, who in an interview on 105.3 The Fan and "The Nosebleed Seats, offered an optimistic prediction of how the contract stalemate between Prescott and the Cowboys might end.

"I believe he will get it done, and I believe the Cowboys will get it done,'' Smith said, "because we don't have room to be playing games or playing Chicken."

Smith once famously took a contract negotiation halfway into September during the 1993 regular season. The Cowboys, then defending their first Super Bowl Championship under owner Jerry Jones, fell to 0-2 in the two games without Smith.

He was then awarded a $13.6 million deal that, at the time, made him the highest-paid running back in pro football history.

Now, as Prescott looks to become the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history, Smith is confident that a deal will get done well before the 2020 season.

NEW YORK | Daniel Jones admits it was "a little awkward" sharing a quarterback room with Eli Manning

Giants' second-year quarterback Daniel Jones surprised reporters gathered on a teleconference video when he admitted that sharing the quarterbacks' room with Eli Manning last season was a little awkward.

Initially, Jones was supposed to spend the year redshirting behind the two-time Super Bowl MVP, but after the Giants fell to 0-2 to start the season, then head coach Pat Shurmur pulled the plug on Manning and started the clock on the Jones era.

“I think looking back, (it) was definitely, probably, a little bit awkward at times, certain times,” Jones said, before quickly adding, “But, I think we did a good job working together. I know I enjoyed working with him and certainly learned a ton from him.”

Interestingly, Manning had made that very same point about the potential awkwardness in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio last week.

“I think it'll be easier this year for him to kind of step up as that leader,” Manning said. “Last year it was probably awkward for him, with me being there and just kind of the whole dynamic. Me being gone, he is the quarterback; he is the guy."

Jones will now go into 2020 as the presumptive full-time starting quarterback without having a future Hall of Famer bearing the "C" on his jersey behind him on the depth chart.

PHILADELPHIA | Will Eagles' training camp be on the move?

As the COVID-19 quarantine continues to keep NFL facilities across the country closed, the Eagles are contemplating options to hold training camp if they must move.

Quarantine restrictions are expected to begin easing in certain parts of the country over the next several weeks. However, it's still too soon to tell if every NFL team will be able to safely hold their training camps at their home facilities.

Before the Eagles moved their training camp location to South Philly in 2013, they set up shop for the summer at Lehigh University, an arrangement that dates back to 1996.

Before Lehigh, the Eagles trained at West Chester University from 1980-95. They were at Widener University form 1973-79 before that, and at Albright College from 1968-72.

WASHINGTON | What are the options at left tackle?

With Trent Wiliams having been shipped off tot he 49ers in a draft-day trade, Washington is left to wonder about who will man the left tackle spot for them this season.

Geron Christian Sr., Cornelius Lucas, and rookie Saahdiq Charles are projected to compete for the job; however, none boast significant experience playing left tackle.

Among the three, Lucas has the most live experience, albeit at right tackle. Last season he played 472 of his 509 snaps at right tackle for the Bears, allowing only one sack.

Christian has not seen significant playing time in his first two seasons in the league, having played 146 snaps in 2019, coming off a weird injury.

Meanwhile, Charles, a rookie, has college experience playing in LSU's historic 2019 offense, but none in the NFL.