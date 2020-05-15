NFC East Morning Run | May 15, 2020

NEW YORK | Arrest warrant issued for DeAndre Baker

Giants' cornerback DeAndre Baker was accused of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm on Thursday, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were allegedly at a small gathering in Miramar, Florida, where the incident occurred.

Baker, accused of being in possession of a semi-automatic firearm, allegedly took money and watches belonging to the victims while also threatening them with the firearm.

Baker is facing four charges each of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm, and Dunbar is facing four counts of armed robbery, according to an affidavit.

Baker was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a selection in which the Giants traded up to get.

The Giants issued a statement in response to inquiries about the reports, saying, "We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time."

DALLAS | Gerald McCoy not used to big Cowboys' stage

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, signed by the Cowboys to a three-year deal, is excited about finally getting the chance to play on a big primetime stage in 2020.

"Thanksgiving? I grew up watching these games," McCoy said last week on DallasCowboys.com's NFL schedule release show. "Everybody is tuned in on Thanksgiving, and everyone is going to watch the Cowboys."

It will be a far cry from the consistent slate of afternoon games McCoy has played for Tampa Bay throughout his career. McCoy only played in four primetime games in 11 years in Tampa Bay, excluding Thursday night games.

The only Sunday night game McCoy every played in was actually against the Cowboys in 2016.

McCoy's tenure as a Cowboy begins on Sunday Night Football in Los Angeles against the Rams for the So-Fi Stadium's inaugural game in week one of the 2020 season.

"This opening stadiums thing is just a part of where I'm supposed to be," McCoy said. "I was actually a part of the first game at 'Jerry's World.' OU played BYU when (AT & T) Stadium opened, so now I'm a part of the first game with (SoFi) Stadium opening

"I'm ready to get it. It's going to be great."

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Kelce extends his experience to rookies trying to adapt to the NFL amid quarantine

As the 2020 NFL rookie draft class attempts to prepare for their first season under the restrictions of quarantine, Eagles center Jason Kelce offers his perspective of preparing for his first season amid the 2011 lockout.

Kelce was a sixth-round pick in 2011, the year a work stoppage imposed by NFL owners barred all players from any interaction with their coaches.

“I got the playbook two days before we started training camp,” said Kelce while reminiscing on a conference call with reporters Thursday.

Kelce is doing what he can to help the Eagles' new rookies prepare for their first season virtually.

“It’s going to be a struggle for the young guys and rookies and even free agents ... More so for rookies, but you’re just going to have to hit it that much harder when everything does get cleared up.

“The benefit for them is they’re at least getting the opportunity or will get the opportunity to meet with Stout, to meet with coaches, get playbooks, so they’ll be getting a lot more than I got during that offseason,” Kelce said.

WASHINGTON | Daron Payne pushes a truck on social media

Washington defensive tackle Daron Payne made the most of his offseason workout routine amid mass gym and team facility closures around the country due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

Payne was seen pushing a Ford pickup truck in a social media video that emerged on Thursday.

Payne, the 13th overall pick by Washington in 2018, is eligible at the end of the 2020 season for a contract extension and for a guaranteed (fully) fifth-year option that would lock him up until the end of the 2022 season.