GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

NFC East Morning Run | May 16, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker situation could cost Giants millions in dead money

With Thursday's allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault against Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has come much speculation of Baker's potential future with the team.

The Giants haven't decided whether to terminate Baker's contract yet, but if prosecutors proceed with the charges against him, the Giants might not be willing to continue carrying Baker's contract.

If that is the case, then how much of Baker's four-year rookie contract, which is valued at $10.52 million with slightly over $9 million guaranteed, could they recoup?

The Giants could seek to void the remainder of the guaranteed money on the basis that Baker committed conduct detrimental to the team if his contract has a clause providing for such an action.

Baker’s base salaries in 2020 and 2021 are fully guaranteed, while $907,257 of his $1.93 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

WASHINGTON | Redskins barely escaped Quinton Dunbar mess

Former Redskins corner Quinton Dunbar, now with Seattle, was also allegedly involved in the incident with Baker in Miramar, Florida, Wednesday. Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery, but his attorney has revealed he has five sworn affidavits from witnesses that exonerate Dunbar from any alleged wrongdoing.

Dunbar, an undrafted free agent in 2015, was traded to Seattle in late March in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Apparently, Dunbar may have been moved as part of a new regime's desire--head coach Ron Rivera and vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith--wanting to go in another direction.

Redskins Maven Chris Russell talked about the situation with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN Friday.

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Kelce weighs in on the Eagles' offensive line

With the Eagles set to head into the 2020 season with offensive tackle Jason Peters holding down Philly's left tackle spot for the first time since 2008, veteran center Jason Kelce gave his take on the Eagles' options for the position.

Kelce has played alongside Peters on the Eagles offensive line since Kelce came into the league in 2011 and would be very receptive to the Eagles bringing the still unsigned Peters back in 2020.

“Jason Peters (is) the best player I’ve ever played with, so I always love to play with Jason Peters,” Kelce said during an audio call Thursday afternoon. “It is hard to imagine potentially playing without Jason Peters and the personality of the guy and what he’s been to this organization."

However, Kelce is ready to embrace whatever decision the organization makes.

“At some point, it’s going to be the end for all of us. I don’t know if it’s this year. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I would love to play with the guy again, but obviously, this is in the hands of people who are making important decisions and cap decisions and all these other things that are way over my head.”

DALLAS | Gerald McCoy and Tyron Smith show off home workouts on social media

The COVID-19 quarantine has disrupted many off-season training routines for NFL players unlucky enough not to have home gyms, but not a pair of Cowboys players, who proudly showed off their workout resourcefulness on social media Thursday.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who signed a three-year contract with the Cowboys this offseason, took to Instagram to give an update on his weight loss, as McCoy has lost 20 pounds working out at home.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Tyron Smith showed off his family's inclusion in his workouts, with a video of him lifting his son, Jaxson Smith, with one hand.

"Gotta get creative with these workouts,'' Smith wrote in the caption.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants CB DeAndre Baker, Seattle CB Quinton Dunbar Accused of Armed Robbery

The Giants' second-year cornerback and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are facing some serious charges stemming from a party that allegedly went awry.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Perspectives: Baker Fumbles a Chance to Change the Narrative

DeAndre Baker came into the NFL with a chance to disprove scouting reports that echoed concerns about Baker’s character and work ethic. That may be gone now.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

DeAndre Baker Turns Himself In to Police

The Giants cornerback surrendered to the Miramar Police Department Saturday morning after having been at large following accusations of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an incident late Wednesday evening, his attorney confirmed.

Patricia Traina

DeAndre Baker's Attorney Releases Statement Proclaiming Client's Innocence

DeAndre Baker's lawyer Bradford Cohen has released a statement on Instagram claiming Baker's innocence of armed robbery and aggravated assault charges brought against him by the Miramar, Florida Police Department.

Jackson Thompson

by

BigBlueGmen1986

Reader Mailbag | Personnel Plans, Giants Success Criteria and More

Let's see what's in this week's mailbag.

Patricia Traina

How the Giants' Salary Cap is Affected if DeAndre Baker is Released

DeAndre Baker's lapse in judgment could lead to the voiding of his remaining guaranteed money.

Patricia Traina

by

BigBlueGmen1986

NFL Facilities Can Begin Reopening Next Week

Teams located in states where stay-at-home restrictions have been eased will be able to begin letting employees back into their headquarters.

Patricia Traina

A Look at the Giants' Potential Options to Replace DeAndre Baker

With DeAndre Baker having found himself entwined in some serious legal issues, the Giants' secondary just lost a piece it was counting on in a big way in 2020. So where can they go from here?

Jackson Thompson

Breaking Down the Top Giants UDFAs and Their Chances of Making the Roster

Coach Gene Clemons offers his take on which of the Giants undrafted free agents have a chance at hanging around this year based on previous production and roster numbers.

Gene Clemons

Giants Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule

Dates and times of the Giants' 2020 preseason schedule have been announced.

Jackson Thompson