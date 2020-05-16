NFC East Morning Run | May 16, 2020

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker situation could cost Giants millions in dead money

With Thursday's allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault against Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has come much speculation of Baker's potential future with the team.

The Giants haven't decided whether to terminate Baker's contract yet, but if prosecutors proceed with the charges against him, the Giants might not be willing to continue carrying Baker's contract.

If that is the case, then how much of Baker's four-year rookie contract, which is valued at $10.52 million with slightly over $9 million guaranteed, could they recoup?

The Giants could seek to void the remainder of the guaranteed money on the basis that Baker committed conduct detrimental to the team if his contract has a clause providing for such an action.

Baker’s base salaries in 2020 and 2021 are fully guaranteed, while $907,257 of his $1.93 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed, according to Over the Cap.

WASHINGTON | Redskins barely escaped Quinton Dunbar mess

Former Redskins corner Quinton Dunbar, now with Seattle, was also allegedly involved in the incident with Baker in Miramar, Florida, Wednesday. Dunbar was charged with four counts of armed robbery, but his attorney has revealed he has five sworn affidavits from witnesses that exonerate Dunbar from any alleged wrongdoing.

Dunbar, an undrafted free agent in 2015, was traded to Seattle in late March in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick. Apparently, Dunbar may have been moved as part of a new regime's desire--head coach Ron Rivera and vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith--wanting to go in another direction.

Redskins Maven Chris Russell talked about the situation with Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN Friday.

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Kelce weighs in on the Eagles' offensive line

With the Eagles set to head into the 2020 season with offensive tackle Jason Peters holding down Philly's left tackle spot for the first time since 2008, veteran center Jason Kelce gave his take on the Eagles' options for the position.

Kelce has played alongside Peters on the Eagles offensive line since Kelce came into the league in 2011 and would be very receptive to the Eagles bringing the still unsigned Peters back in 2020.

“Jason Peters (is) the best player I’ve ever played with, so I always love to play with Jason Peters,” Kelce said during an audio call Thursday afternoon. “It is hard to imagine potentially playing without Jason Peters and the personality of the guy and what he’s been to this organization."

However, Kelce is ready to embrace whatever decision the organization makes.

“At some point, it’s going to be the end for all of us. I don’t know if it’s this year. I don’t know what’s going to happen. I would love to play with the guy again, but obviously, this is in the hands of people who are making important decisions and cap decisions and all these other things that are way over my head.”

DALLAS | Gerald McCoy and Tyron Smith show off home workouts on social media

The COVID-19 quarantine has disrupted many off-season training routines for NFL players unlucky enough not to have home gyms, but not a pair of Cowboys players, who proudly showed off their workout resourcefulness on social media Thursday.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who signed a three-year contract with the Cowboys this offseason, took to Instagram to give an update on his weight loss, as McCoy has lost 20 pounds working out at home.

Meanwhile, offensive tackle Tyron Smith showed off his family's inclusion in his workouts, with a video of him lifting his son, Jaxson Smith, with one hand.

"Gotta get creative with these workouts,'' Smith wrote in the caption.