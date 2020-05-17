NFC East Morning Run | May 17, 2020

WASHINGTON | Cody Latimer arrested for assault and gun charges

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer, whom the team signed this off-season, was arrested in Colorado on Saturday on charges of assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm.

The Redskins have issued the following statement via text to RedskinsReport.com:

We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time.

Latimer's lawyer, Harvey Steinberg, has since also issued a statement regarding his client's situation and is asking the public to withhold judgment.

There’s an entire back story to this situation that constitutes one of the most highly provocative situations you can imagine. Please withhold judgment until all the facts of what took place that night are known.

Latimer, a second-round draft pick in 2014, previously played for the Denver Broncos from 2014-2017 and the New York Giants from 2018-19.

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker turns himself in

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned himself in to authorities two days after warrants were issued for his arrest on four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar allegedly robbed victims at a party in Miramar, Florida, of an $18,000 Rolex watch and a Hublot worth $25,000. Baker and Dunbar also allegedly took over $7,000 in cash from victims.

Baker's lawyer Bradford Cohen confirmed Baker's surrender over Instagram.

Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr. Bakers privacy during this hard time. That is not just lip service, it is fact, and we appreciate it.

Cohen, who urged people not to rush to judgment, added, "I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved."

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Kelce weighs in on NFL season resuming amid COVID-19 Quarantine

As COVID-19 quarantine restrictions slowly start to lift over the next several weeks, the future of the 2020 NFL season is still very much in question as social distancing mandates could, however, be in effect by September.

Eagles Center Jason Kelce says he will feel comfortable with whatever decision the league makes regarding how to proceed with the season amid the ongoing pandemic.

"It’s hard to say on the season. I’ll feel comfortable no matter what the NFL decides to do, to be honest with you,” Kelce told Philadelphia-area reporters on a conference call earlier this week.

“I believe that at the end of the day, if the NFL is allowing 90 guys in the locker room, it’s going to be in the safe and controlled environment,” said Kelce. “I don’t think (the season) is going to happen unless that is doable.”

DALLAS | How will the Cowboys use Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard?

The Cowboys did not take a running back in the draft, which would suggest that they are set at the position.

With two-time NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliot headlining the Cowboys' backfield, what role does that leave for 2019 fourth-round pick, Tony Pollard?

While Elliot leads the rushing game with a bruising power-running style, Pollard presents a more-versatile option behind Elliot as a potential receiving back as well as a return man.

Pollard touched the ball just under 100 times in 2019, but could be in line more a bigger role in 2020, as the Cowboys' heavy reliance on Elliot and the running game emphasizes Pollard's importance on the roster.