NFC East Morning Run | May 18, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Judge sets $200K bond for DeAndre Baker

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker's allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault were brought before Florida Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis on Sunday. 

Davis granted Baker a $200,000 bond, $25,000 on each of his four counts of robbery and four counts of assault on the conditions that Baker surrenders all of his firearms to authorities, doesn't communicate with any of the case's witnesses and remains in the state of Florida. 

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was allegedly involved in the incident with Baker, was released on a $100,000 bond, $25,000 for each of his four counts of armed robbery.

If Baker is tried and convicted of pointing a semi-automatic weapon at another person, he could, under Florida law, face a mandatory minimum of 15 years for each count resulting in a guilty verdict.

PHILADELPHIA | Duce Staley is an example for Rooney Rule shortcomings

Eagles running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley is a highly respected figure within the organization but has been passed over for an NFL head coaching job as well as a promotion to offensive coordinator after former offensive coordinator Mike Groh's firing. 

Meanwhile, fellow former Eagles assistant Frank Reich has ascended to the head coaching ranks, much to do with his credentials as the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. 

Staley and other African American coaches continue to be denied opportunities to climb the coaching ranks latter, as the NFL explores new options for increasing minority hiring in the NFL's coaching ranks. 

"The flawed human condition defaults to comfort and that’s why the real answer in any project like this is getting qualified candidates on the fast track by inserting them in the lower rungs of the hierarchy where they can actually network and build up the trust to advance," writes Eagles Maven John McMullen. 

WASHINGTON | Should Redskins consider a uniform change?

With six NFL teams kicking off the next decade with new uniforms, should the Redskins be next team to get in on the trend and make an apparel change?

The Redskins did not wear their yellow pants at all in 2019, opting to go mostly with their white pants with occasional light gold pants. Could this be indicative of even greater changes on the horizon?

With a plethora of fresh new talent including second-overall pick Chase Young out of Ohio State, it might time for the Redskins to consider updating their branding for the coming decade. 

DALLAS | Looking back on the Cowboys' 2017 draft class  

As the Cowboys are now three years removed from their 2017 draft class, enough time has passed to judge the quality of that class fairly. 

The Cowboys' first-round pick in 2017, defensive end Taco Charlton, only tallied four sacks in 27 games with the Cowboys, before he was released early in the 2019 season. 

Although Charlton found greater success in Miami, this pick proved to be one of the Cowboys' worst of the decade. 

Second-round pick cornerback Chidobe Awuzie proved to be a much better pick for Dallas, as Awuzie has started 36 games with three interceptions and 32 passes defended.

Their third-round pick cornerback Jourdan Lewis has played 46 games but has only made 13 starts. Lewis has been used as a nickel corner, as he's recorded four interceptions and has broken up 17 passes.

Which Giants Veterans Will Add to the Team's Leadership?

As new Giants head coach Joe Judge looks to build a winning culture, here is a look at some of the veterans, both new and returning, who could become instrumental in helping to lead the locker room.

Mike Addvensky

Giants CB DeAndre Baker, Seattle CB Quinton Dunbar Accused of Armed Robbery

The Giants' second-year cornerback and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar are facing some serious charges stemming from a party that allegedly went awry.

Patricia Traina

BigBlueGmen1986

Judge Sets $200K Bond for DeAndre Baker

Baker was released from police custody following a Sunday morning bond hearing.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | May 17, 2020

Washington wide receiver Cody Latimer's latest arrest; Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turns himself in; Eagles center Jason Kelce's okay with season starting; Cowboys need to decide how they'll use their running backs

Jackson Thompson

5 Former Giant Draft Picks That Found Success with Other Teams

Some Giants' draft picks in recent years had a hard time acclimating to the NFL in New York, but gone on to find success with new teams.

Jackson Thompson

Cowboyup

DeAndre Baker's Attorney Releases Statement Proclaiming Client's Innocence

DeAndre Baker's lawyer Bradford Cohen has released a statement on Instagram claiming Baker's innocence of armed robbery and aggravated assault charges brought against him by the Miramar, Florida Police Department.

Jackson Thompson

Cowboyup

Giants 2020 Schedule | What to Watch Each Week

Let's run down the Giants 2020 schedule week by week and identify some of the key matchups.

Mike Addvensky

Perspectives: Baker Fumbles a Chance to Change the Narrative

DeAndre Baker came into the NFL with a chance to disprove scouting reports that echoed concerns about Baker’s character and work ethic. That may be gone now.

Patricia Traina

BigBlueGmen1986

DeAndre Baker Turns Himself In to Police

The Giants cornerback surrendered to the Miramar Police Department Saturday morning after having been at large following accusations of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm stemming from an incident late Wednesday evening, his attorney confirmed.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | May 16, 2020

Jackson Thompson brings you the latest from around the NFC East, including the financial implications if the Giants cut DeAndre Baker; why Washington moved on from Quinton Dunbar; Jason Kelce's thoughts about the Eagles offensive line; and the creative workouts of two Cowboys.

Jackson Thompson