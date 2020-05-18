NFC East Morning Run | May 18, 2020

NEW YORK | Judge sets $200K bond for DeAndre Baker

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker's allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault were brought before Florida Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis on Sunday.

Davis granted Baker a $200,000 bond, $25,000 on each of his four counts of robbery and four counts of assault on the conditions that Baker surrenders all of his firearms to authorities, doesn't communicate with any of the case's witnesses and remains in the state of Florida.

Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was allegedly involved in the incident with Baker, was released on a $100,000 bond, $25,000 for each of his four counts of armed robbery.

If Baker is tried and convicted of pointing a semi-automatic weapon at another person, he could, under Florida law, face a mandatory minimum of 15 years for each count resulting in a guilty verdict.

PHILADELPHIA | Duce Staley is an example for Rooney Rule shortcomings

Eagles running backs coach and assistant head coach Duce Staley is a highly respected figure within the organization but has been passed over for an NFL head coaching job as well as a promotion to offensive coordinator after former offensive coordinator Mike Groh's firing.

Meanwhile, fellow former Eagles assistant Frank Reich has ascended to the head coaching ranks, much to do with his credentials as the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017.

Staley and other African American coaches continue to be denied opportunities to climb the coaching ranks latter, as the NFL explores new options for increasing minority hiring in the NFL's coaching ranks.

"The flawed human condition defaults to comfort and that’s why the real answer in any project like this is getting qualified candidates on the fast track by inserting them in the lower rungs of the hierarchy where they can actually network and build up the trust to advance," writes Eagles Maven John McMullen.

WASHINGTON | Should Redskins consider a uniform change?

With six NFL teams kicking off the next decade with new uniforms, should the Redskins be next team to get in on the trend and make an apparel change?

The Redskins did not wear their yellow pants at all in 2019, opting to go mostly with their white pants with occasional light gold pants. Could this be indicative of even greater changes on the horizon?

With a plethora of fresh new talent including second-overall pick Chase Young out of Ohio State, it might time for the Redskins to consider updating their branding for the coming decade.

DALLAS | Looking back on the Cowboys' 2017 draft class

As the Cowboys are now three years removed from their 2017 draft class, enough time has passed to judge the quality of that class fairly.

The Cowboys' first-round pick in 2017, defensive end Taco Charlton, only tallied four sacks in 27 games with the Cowboys, before he was released early in the 2019 season.

Although Charlton found greater success in Miami, this pick proved to be one of the Cowboys' worst of the decade.

Second-round pick cornerback Chidobe Awuzie proved to be a much better pick for Dallas, as Awuzie has started 36 games with three interceptions and 32 passes defended.

Their third-round pick cornerback Jourdan Lewis has played 46 games but has only made 13 starts. Lewis has been used as a nickel corner, as he's recorded four interceptions and has broken up 17 passes.