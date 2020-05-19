NFC East Morning Run | May 19, 2020

DALLAS | Stephen Jones gives update on Dak Prescott's contract negotiations

In a weekly one-on-one interview with Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher, Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones addressed ongoing contract negotiations with quarterback Dak Prescott.

"We are spending the same amount in total on players' salaries,'' Jones tells us, "regardless of what we spend on Dak.''

Jones was referencing the NFL's universal $198.2 million salary cap for all teams. If Prescott were to sign his current $31.409 million exclusive franchise tender, it would take up around 15.84 percent of the Cowboys' cap space.

"There’s all sorts of analytics out there that show if your quarterback takes up too big a percentage of your salary cap, that it decreases your chances to win. We’re just trying to figure out the right fit," Jones said in a recent interview with Pro Football Talk.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles facility remains closed as Southeastern Pennsylvania deemed COVID-19 "red area"

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has given a handful of teams the go-ahead to re-open their facilities as COVID-19 quarantine restrictions slowly start to scale back.

However, the Eagles are not one of these teams, as Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has designated Southeastern Pennsylvania a 'red area' in the state for the current pandemic.

Philadelphia and surrounding suburban communities are expected to remain under quarantine until at least June 4.

This could grant other teams a competitive advantage over the Eagles and other teams in more-affected areas by the virus as they will have less time in their facilities to prepare for the 2020 season than teams in less-affected regions.

NEW YORK | Matt Peart reveals family and academic bond that impacted path to football

In an exclusive interview, Giants rookie offensive tackle Matt Peart shared some details about his childhood upbringing in the Bronx and the impact the women in his family had on his education.

Peart's first four teachers in school after moving to New York from Jamaica were his grandmother in kindergarten, an aunt in first grade, his mother in second grade, and another aunt in third grade.

"Nothing was given to me,” he said. “It actually made everything a little harder because they expected me to get everything and then some."

Peart's academic work ethic earned him enrollment at The Governor's Academy in Byfield, Massachusetts, where he was first introduced to football.

Peart says he doesn't know what his future would have been or if he would have been involved in football if he hadn't enrolled at Governor's Academy.

WASHINGTON | Sophomore surge for Dwayne Haskins in 2020?

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins became a consequential player for the Redskins when he was selected in the first round last year, and his success or lack thereof will dictate the organization's future success.

After a less-than-promising rookie season, what should the expectations for Haskins' second-year jump be heading into 2020?

Three fair comparisons of success Haskins could aspire to replicate in 2020 are Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson, and Baker Mayfield.