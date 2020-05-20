GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | May 20, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker pleads not guilty

Cornerback DeAndre Baker pleaded not guilty to allegations of armed robbery and aggravated assault at a hearing on Tuesday.

The charges levied against Baker claim that during a social gathering in Miramar, Florida May 15, Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar allegedly robbed victims of $7,000 in cash and of several valuable timepieces at gunpoint.

Baker turned himself in on Saturday. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, has insisted that Baker is innocent of all charges. On Sunday, Broward Circuit Judge Michael Davis set a $200,000 bond for Baker.

Dunbar has also pleaded not guilty, as legal proceedings will undoubtedly be under a microscope in the coming months.

WASHINGTON | Attorney: Cody Latimer was protecting son from assault

Wide receiver Cody Latimer's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, has responded to allegations of assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm against his client.

Steinberg claims that law enforcement informed him of an investigation of a sexual assault against Latimer's 4-year-old son that was allegedly perpetrated by one of the individuals at that poker game.

Latimer is accused of threatening a friend with a gun and discharging his weapon after an argument at a poker game in Douglas County, Colorado on Saturday.

DALLAS | Dak Prescott asking for a four-year contract with $45 million fifth year

NBC football analyst Chris Simms appeared on 105.3 The Fan's "K & C Masterpiece'' on Tuesday to offer some tidbits about quarterback Dak Prescott's contract demands.

"From what I know of the situation--and I know from some people who are in the know--he's been offered five years, $175 million,'' Simms said.

"He wants a four-year deal. If they do agree to a five-year deal, they would like a big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their butts for what the market might be at the position five years from now. And I've heard he's asking for somewhere like north of $45 million in that fifth year.''

PHILADELPHIA | Doug Pederson backs Andre Dillard at left tackle

Head coach Doug Pederson insisted that the Eagles will roll with Andre Dillard at left tackle during a teleconference with reporters Tuesday.

“Andre Dillard was the player that we drafted to be that left tackle for us,” said Pederson. “The way he played last year propels him into the offseason where he’s taken command of that role.

“I have a ton of confidence in Andre Dillard playing that left tackle spot. You look at his skill set and what he brings to our offense and what he brings to the Philadelphia Eagles. It fits right in line with everything that coach Stout (offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland) talks about, teaches, preaches about, and what we are as an offense.”

The 2020 season is the first year since 2008 that the Eagles will be without long-time veteran tackle Jason Peters manning the left side of the line. Peters remains unsigned, though he is available for return if the Eagles want to pursue him. 

