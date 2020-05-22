NFC East Morning Run | May 22, 2020

DALLAS | Dak Prescott hasn't countered with a five-year proposal

A new source is disputing claims from earlier this week that quarterback Dak Prescott was looking for a $45 million base salary in the fifth year of his next contract.

USA Today's Jori Epstein reported that Prescott's camp has not counter-proposed a five-year price, as they are believed to be searching for a four-year contract.

Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher has previously reported that Dallas has offered Prescott a five-year $175 million deal. However, Prescott's camp seems to be eyeing a four-year contract.

NEW YORK | Is this the "secret ingredient" for the Giants defense's success?

After three straight seasons of finishing near the bottom half of the league, the Giants' defense's best improvement might come from how the offense performs.

Jason Garrett, the Giants' new offensive coordinator, has always had potent offenses that have ranked at or near the top half of the league in every significant statistical category. A smooth functioning offense could also for the Giants defense, which has many new faces a chance to build cohesiveness.

The Giants offense didn't spend nearly enough time on the field in 2019, doing their defense no favors. An improved offensive line, the return of Saquon Barkley, and Garrett's more methodical offensive strategy might ultimately make the Giants' defense look a lot better by limiting their exposure until they jell.

PHILADELPHIA | The Eagles precarious safety situation

With the departure of veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles' safety core on defense has become a thin unit.

The Eagles were able to bring back fellow veteran Rodney McLeod, who is expected to take over Jenkins's previous duties as a traffic director and on-field leader. But the second safety spot is a much bigger question for the Eagles ahead of training camp.

Cornerback Jalen Mills might be a candidate with a position change to safety; however, the Eagles have made several moves this off-season that opens their options in finding another starting safety. Those moves include signing Will Parks and drafting of K’Von Wallace and signing undrafted free agent Grayland Arnold.

WASHINGTON | Landon Collins praises Jimmy Moreland

Washington safety Landon Collins spoke with reporters on Wednesday and expressed high expectations for last year's seventh-round pick, cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

"Jimmy was supposed to have seven picks last year; that was just off of athletic ability," Collins said. "He was doing what he was supposed to be doing in the game, but at the end of the day, he was all athleticism. I was like, 'Wow, he is going to be special.'"

Collins, a 2018 free agent signing from the Giants, and Moreland head into their second season with an eye toward improvement under new head coach Ron Rivera.