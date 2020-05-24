NFC East Morning Run | May 24, 2020

NEW YORK | Eli Manning Joins Twitter

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has officially given in and has started a Twitter account.

Manning, who played 16 seasons as the Giants' quarterback, made his Twitter bio "Once a Giant, Always a Giant, Only a Giant," echoing a memorable quote from his retirement press conference back in January.

Manning suppressed 100,000 followers within the first 12 hours of launching his account and has only sent two tweets at the time of writing. The first was a play on a quote from the 1986 film Hoosiers.

Manning's second Tweet was some back-and-forth banter with current Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, whom Manning defeated twice in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XVLI when Brady was with the New England Patriots.

PHILADELPHIA | Brandon Graham reveals the emotional toll of losing loved ones to COVID-19

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham lost two aunts to COVID-19 and watched another aunt struggle with the virus before finding a way to survive it.

“You know, it just sucked, man,” said Graham this past week on a videoconference call with reporters.

“You have to keep pressing, keep going. We understand it’s just a part of life, but it’s just the way things kind of happened. It’s tough for the family right now.”

Despite the tragic losses, Graham has kept his vision on the future and is hopeful that the pandemic will subside soon so that he may return to the Eagles' practice facility and prepare for the upcoming season.

“I don’t want to live in fear,” said Graham, who is now the Eagles’ longest-tenured player at the age of 32 with 51 career sacks in his first ten seasons.

“I think I’m going to trust when we get back. That’s it. Just try to be as normal as I can. Just be safe and not worry about it. If things happen, things happen, I am not going to live in fear. That’s my number one thing.”

DALLAS | Dak Prescott practices throwing with Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliot

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was seen training with running back Ezekiel Elliot and former teammate wide receiver Dez Bryant on Friday.

A video posted to Twitter by receivers-centric trainer David Robinson showed Prescott, Elliot, and Bryant practicing routes passing drills at an indoor field house.

Prescott is currently unsigned as he and his agent are in the midst of negotiating a new contract with the Cowboys. Dallas management has placed the exclusive-rights franchise tag on Prescott, which would be worth a $31.409 million salary in 2020 if he were to sign it.

WASHINGTON | Do the Redskins have the best safeties in the NFC East?

The Redskins safety core ranks at the top of the division according to Eagles Maven John McMullen.

The combination of veteran safety Landon Collins and Sean Davis gives Washington an advantage within the division at the back end of their defense.

“Collins is the most accomplished safety in the division,” a former league scout said. “He’s an interesting player because he’s so good at what he does, but you also game plan for the deficiencies, at least the smart teams do.”

Now with an improved pass rush, the safety combination of Collins and Davis could have even more opportunities to make plays for the Redskins in 2020.