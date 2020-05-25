NFC East Morning Run | May 25, 2020

NEW YORK | ESPN ranks Giants' offseason 14th in the NFL

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell released his rankings for all 32 NFL offseasons last week, and he placed the Giants' off-season moves near the middle of the league at No. 14.

Barnwell complimented the additions to the Giants' offensive line and secondary through free agency and the draft. However, he wasn't a fan of the contracts the team gave to cornerback James Bradberry and linebacker Blake Martinez, nor was he thrilled with the team's decision to place the franchise tag on defensive tackle Leonard Williams.

The failure to invest in the pass rush also stood out as the Giants parted ways with their leading sack artist Markus Golden, and only brought in former Packer Kyler Fackrell from an otherwise decent market of edge rushers that included Jadeveon Clowney and Golden.

PHILADELPHIA | Clay Harbor will appear on 90 Day Fiance

Former Eagles tight end Clay Harbor is set to make his reality TV debut Monday when he appears on the TLC reality dating show 90 Day Fiance.

Harbor will be going on a virtual date with star Fernanda Flores.

"I'm a little nervous,” Flores, 21, told People. “Clay is a guy that I like a lot. He was a football player. He's been in a few reality TV shows before. He's so hot.”

Harbor has previously been a contestant on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, which starred Becca Kufrin, in 2018. He also appeared in the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

DALLAS | Would Jamal Adams take a pay cut to join Cowboys?

With rumors of Jamal Adams wanting out of the New York Jets, n rumors of the Cowboys making a trade for Adams have become a hot topic among Cowboys fans. Adams is a Texas native and an ardent Cowboys fan.

A Cowboys-Jets trade that sends Adams to the Lone Star State would undoubtedly be good for the fans, but it could also be bad business for Dallas writes Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

The only problem is the Cowboys are already in the middle of a potentially record-breaking contract negotiation with quarterback Dak Prescott and just signed wide receiver Amari Cooper to a new $100 million contract.

So would Adams be willing to take less for a chance to realize his life-long dream of playing in Dallas? That's the question the Cowboys would have to find out--assuming the Jets agree to talk trade terms with them.

WASHINGTON | Redskins have the worst offensive line in the NFC East

The Redskins have gone from having one of the better offensive lines in the NFL to having the worst in the NFC East, writes Redskins Maven Chris Russell and Eagles Maven John McMullen.

With Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams having been traded to San Francisco, Washington's offensive line has dropped below the New York Giants for the worst in the division.

Offensive guard Brandon Scherff is Washington's best offensive lineman at the right guard spot. From there, the unit's success will depend on tackling Morgan Moses, center Chase Roullier and a left side, consisting of newcomers Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas.

Washington drafted two offensive linemen in the middle rounds of this year's draft with Saahdiq Charles and Keith Ismael, but overall, it's thought that it is a unit that has regressed personnel-wise.