NFC East Morning Run | May 28, 2020

PHILADELPHIA | PA Governor gives Eagles the green light to open training camp

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who has been slowly trying to re-open the state following the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, announced that sports teams in the state can begin training at their facilities.

Wolf made the announcement just a day after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy gave the thumbs up for the Giants and Jets to return to their training facilities in New Jersey, and a few days after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo greenlighted the return of pro sports in the Empire State.

Wolf's plan still must be approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and include, among other requirements, testing or screening and monitoring of all on-venue players and personnel.

Regardless, coaches are not allowed at the facility per NFL rules as Commissioner Roger Goodell wants all states that host NFL teams to give the green light to open their facilities to avoid any competitive disadvantage across the league.

NEW YORK | DeAndre Baker granted permission to return to the Giants

Cornerback DeAndre Baker has been granted permission by a Broward County (Florida) judge to travel for work amid his current legal battle.

Baker is facing four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault from an incident in Miramar, Florida, that occurred earlier this month. As he deals with the allegations against him, the Giants have told him to stay away from their virtual off-season program so he can focus on defending his name.

Baker's attorneys, Bradford Cohen and Patrick Patel, have insisted that the former Georgia defender is innocent and that they have the evidence to support that.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy weighs in on Dak Prescott' contract, Aldon Smith's reinstatement

New head coach Mike McCarthy met with Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher for an exclusive interview Wednesday and, among other things, spoke about two hit topics in Cowboys Country.

The first was quarterback Dak Prescott, who is currently trying to hammer out a new long-term deal with the Cowboys. McCarthy has communicated with quarterback Prescott and believes the signal-caller will be ready to go for the 2020 season.

"He's involved in a business situation, and I have full confidence that he'll be ready to go. There has been communication," McCarthy said.

McCarthy also touched up the recent reinstatement of linebacker Aldon Smith, whom the Cowboys signed this offseason despite suspensions stemming from substance abuse and personal conduct that had kept Smith out of the NFL since 2015.

"I'm just so happy for where Aldon is right now personally. ...He's in great physical shape. ... Bigger and stronger. ... I think it's going to be exciting to see him out there for the first time. ... He's in a great place," McCarthy said.

WASHINGTON | ESPN FPI ranks the Redskins 31st in 2020

Seth Walder of ESPN Analytics ranked Washington 31st in the NFL for 2020, projecting 5.5 wins and a six percent chance of making the playoffs, Washington's rankings just ahead of the Jaguars.

ESPN's prediction model is based on each team's Las Vegas win total; last season's performance on offense, defense, and special teams; the number of returning starters; coaching staff change; and starting and backup quarterbacks.

Washington heads into 2020 off a 3-13 season in 2019, with a new coaching staff led by former Panther's head coach Ron Rivera.