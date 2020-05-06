GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | Ex-Cowboy Heads East; Wentz Talks New Receivers; Washington's Remaining Free Agent Options

Jackson Thompson

COWBOYS | Former Dallas backup quarterback lands with Giants 

The Cowboys quarterback room saw one more change this week when backup quarterback Cooper Rush was waived to make room for Andy Dalton. But Rush wasn't out of a job too long, as he claimed off of waivers by the Giants.

Luckily for Rush, he had a connection and a backer in the Giants organization, that being former Cowboys head coach and new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Even on a new team, Rush will still be part of a crowded quarterback room in 2020, as he steps in as the fifth man in a unit that already has Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney and undrafted rookie Case Cookus.

Rush, as an undrafted player himself, probably has Garrett to thank for finding him another possible job on an NFL roster. The Giants were the only team to out in a waiver claim for his services, which is somewhat telling, but as far a Rush's future with the Giants, well that remains to be seen.

EAGLES | Carson Wentz is eager to learn more about his new receivers

The Eagles gave quarterback Carson Wentz a brand new arsenal of wide receivers this offseason with the signing of Marquise Goodwin and the drafting of TCU's Jalen Reagor, Boise State's John Hightower and Southern Mississippi's Quez Watkins.

Wentz is excited about his new offensive weapons on the perimeter, but due to the current COVID-19 quarantine, he hasn't gotten the chance to learn about his new teammates as much as he'd like to.

"I’m champing at the bit to get to work with a lot of these guys, both new and guys that I’ve been working with," Wentz said, according to Eagles Maven Ed Kracz. "But unfortunately, we’re limited, so there is a challenge in developing chemistry, developing timing, developing all of that. But we’re not the only team that’s dealing with it.

“We’re trying to be creative as we go here, and hopefully, we can find ways to link up and get some work in here and there. As of now, we’re pretty limited.” Wentz said.

WASHINGTON | Five possible free-agent targets after the draft

With over $35 million left in cap space and still a few more roster holes, Washington might look to make some last-minute free agent signings before training camp.

Redskins Maven Alan Lepore outlined five possible free-agent targets that would fit in Washington.

Safety Clayton Geathers headlines the list as the former Colt could fill in at safety until Kamren Curl is ready to take over in the secondary.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard could be another depth corner the Redskins could use in 2020.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters could bring a grizzled experience within the NFC East and mentorship for Saahdiq Charles.

Tight end Charles Clay could give Dwayne Haskins a tall receiving option and some blocking help upfront.

Cornerback Eli Apple may be the best free-agent defensive back still available and might even slide in as the number one corner if he was brought to Washington.

At this point in the offseason, none of these players would be significant additions, but they could serve as serviceable backups or stopgaps while the organization develops long-term options.

6 Still Young Giants Who Need to Have Big Seasons in 2020

The Giants will be counting on the development of their young core players this season, and that development could ultimately dictate the success of the team.

Jackson Thompson

Giants Awarded QB Cooper Rush Off Waivers

Giants now have five quarterbacks on their roster, as Rush reunites with Jason Garrett in New York.

Patricia Traina

NFL Teams Could Lose Almost $100 Million Without Fans in Stands

The NFL could lose some serious coin if it pushes ahead with playing games with no fans in attendance.

Patricia Traina

The Solid Off-field Characteristics that Make the Giants' 2020 Draft Class a Winner On and Off the Field

The Giants draft class of 2020 all have a lot to offer from an Xs and O's perspective, but each also brings a certain X-factor that will no doubt help them in contributing to the team's success.

Jackson Thompson

Giants 28th in MMQB Power Ranking – Is Fair?

Feeling bullish about Big Blue? Giants fans might be, but the MMQB crew, in its latest powr ranking poll, still has some (misplaced) doubts.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | Is Cam Newton Headed To Washington? Andy Dalton's Contract Details and Doug Pederson's Memories of Don Shula

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East to see what some of the biggest stories are within the walls of the Giants' divisional opponents.

Jackson Thompson

By the Numbers | One Defining Stat for Each Member of the Giants 2020 Draft Class

We take a deep dive into the production of the Giants 2020 draft class members to come up with defining stats that could provide a glimpse of what to expect from them as rookies.

Mike Addvensky

Eli Manning Says Daniel Jones Has "Done All the Right Things" Toward Becoming a Leader

Eli Manning spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio's Bob Papa and Charlie Weis on Monday's "Opening Drive" to offer some thought about second-year quarterback Daniel Jones and to talk about some big philanthropy projects that Manning has in the works.

Patricia Traina

NFL Schedule | Four Giants' 2020 Matchups Best Suited For Primetime

The NFL schedule is due to be released this week. Which of the Giants' 2020 opponents are worthy of a contest in primetime? Here's our take.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | What Andy Dalton's Signing Means to Dak Prescott, Eagles Power Ranking, and New Details on Alex Smith's Injury

A morning run down of updates and stories surrounding the Giants' division rivals.

Jackson Thompson