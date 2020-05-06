NFC East Morning Run | Ex-Cowboy Heads East; Wentz Talks New Receivers; Washington's Remaining Free Agent Options

COWBOYS | Former Dallas backup quarterback lands with Giants

The Cowboys quarterback room saw one more change this week when backup quarterback Cooper Rush was waived to make room for Andy Dalton. But Rush wasn't out of a job too long, as he claimed off of waivers by the Giants.

Luckily for Rush, he had a connection and a backer in the Giants organization, that being former Cowboys head coach and new Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Even on a new team, Rush will still be part of a crowded quarterback room in 2020, as he steps in as the fifth man in a unit that already has Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney and undrafted rookie Case Cookus.

Rush, as an undrafted player himself, probably has Garrett to thank for finding him another possible job on an NFL roster. The Giants were the only team to out in a waiver claim for his services, which is somewhat telling, but as far a Rush's future with the Giants, well that remains to be seen.

EAGLES | Carson Wentz is eager to learn more about his new receivers

The Eagles gave quarterback Carson Wentz a brand new arsenal of wide receivers this offseason with the signing of Marquise Goodwin and the drafting of TCU's Jalen Reagor, Boise State's John Hightower and Southern Mississippi's Quez Watkins.

Wentz is excited about his new offensive weapons on the perimeter, but due to the current COVID-19 quarantine, he hasn't gotten the chance to learn about his new teammates as much as he'd like to.

"I’m champing at the bit to get to work with a lot of these guys, both new and guys that I’ve been working with," Wentz said, according to Eagles Maven Ed Kracz. "But unfortunately, we’re limited, so there is a challenge in developing chemistry, developing timing, developing all of that. But we’re not the only team that’s dealing with it.

“We’re trying to be creative as we go here, and hopefully, we can find ways to link up and get some work in here and there. As of now, we’re pretty limited.” Wentz said.

WASHINGTON | Five possible free-agent targets after the draft

With over $35 million left in cap space and still a few more roster holes, Washington might look to make some last-minute free agent signings before training camp.

Redskins Maven Alan Lepore outlined five possible free-agent targets that would fit in Washington.

Safety Clayton Geathers headlines the list as the former Colt could fill in at safety until Kamren Curl is ready to take over in the secondary.

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard could be another depth corner the Redskins could use in 2020.

Offensive tackle Jason Peters could bring a grizzled experience within the NFC East and mentorship for Saahdiq Charles.

Tight end Charles Clay could give Dwayne Haskins a tall receiving option and some blocking help upfront.

Cornerback Eli Apple may be the best free-agent defensive back still available and might even slide in as the number one corner if he was brought to Washington.

At this point in the offseason, none of these players would be significant additions, but they could serve as serviceable backups or stopgaps while the organization develops long-term options.

