NFC East Morning Run | Dalton Texts  Prescott; Wentz and New OC Have Limited Interaction So Far; Washington Adds Another O-Lineman

Jackson Thompson

COWBOYS | Andy Dalton send an introductory text message to Dak Prescott

The Cowboys quarterback room has been one of the most widely discussed topics in the NFL this week thanks to the on-going contract impasse with Dak Prescott and the signing of Andy Dalton.

Dalton himself joined in the discussion as he reached out to Prescott via text to establish a friendly introduction with his new teammate.

"I sent him a text, reaching out,'' Dalton said, according to Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher. "That's been about it ... "I just told him I'm excited to be here, and I'm going to help in any way that I can."

According to Fisher, Prescott returned the text as the two prepare to share a quarterback room in 2020.

Since signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys, Dalton has made it clear that he is planning to serve as a mentor and sounding board for Prescott.

EAGLES | Social distancing limits Carson Wentz meeting with new coaches, potentially leaving more offensive power in the hands of Doug Pederson

As Carson Wentz and the Eagles face the task of adjusting to new offensive coaches amid the COVID-19 quarantine, head coach Doug Pederson has flexed his authority within the Eagles' offense.

According to Eagles Maven John McMullen, Wentz has met with new senior offensive assistant coach Rich Scangarello virtually but in a limited fashion.

"It’s been very brief so far. We started our virtual offseason last week. I made it to one meeting. I was in the hospital [for the birth of his child] for three days, so I didn’t get to fully participate," Wentz said.

"Only talked to Rich just a little bit, so I’m excited to see his insight, what he can bring to this offense, how he can help become more explosive, more dynamic."

While Scangarello will bare the title of offensive coordinator and look to establish a relationship with Wentz, it seems the real relationship central to the Eagles' offense has already been set. Head coach Doug Pederson dismissed any concerns about the limited (thus far) interaction between Wentz and Scangarello.

“Bottom line, I’m the one calling plays on game day," Pederson said. "So, in some facets, you could consider me the offensive coordinator as well."

WASHINGTON | Redskins add offensive guard Mike Liedtke

On Wednesday, Washington announced the signing of 28-year-old offensive lineman Mike Liedtke to a one-year deal.

Liedtke came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and was most recently a reserve special teamer with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

Liedtke has seen 39 snaps on special teams, but only four snaps on offense, Per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

Liedtke's agent has stressed the lineman's versatility, stating that Liedtke can play all five positions on the offensive line, which is a claim that Liedtke can play more roles than he has snaps on an NFL offense.

