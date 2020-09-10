SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 10, 2020

Jackson Thompson

PHILADELPHIA | DeSean Jackson addresses antisemitic remarks

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has spent the last few months preparing for the NFL season and reflecting on an insensitive mistake.

Jackson made an Instagram post back in July that was considered antisemitic in nature.

“The aftermath of everything has been a long process,” Jackson said during a press conference on Wednesday. "Over the past few months, I had to reflect on life. People make mistakes in life, and that was a mistake I made. I had to own up to it as a man, which I did."

Jackson's comment was highly inappropriate; however, his action has taken the right course in the aftermath of his mistake.

DALLAS | Dak Prescott opens up about brother's suicide

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a tragic loss back in April when his brother Jace Prescott took his own life.

Prescott opened up about the loss in an interview with In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

"He had a lot of burdens on him,” Prescott said. “He had a lot of tough things, and my sense of saying that is it showed me how vulnerable we have to be as humans, how open we have to be."

Prescott's willingness to weight in on such a personal matter for the sake of helping others struggling with mental illness is a noble display of emotional bravery.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge appreciates Mike Tomlin's impact on his career

Giants head coach Joe Judge is set to make his head coaching debut on Monday night against the Mike Tomlin-led Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Judge, the matchup will pit him against a coach that he has great respect and admiration for. The two boast a friendship that dates back to Judge's time working with current Giants assistant coach in charge of special projects and situations Amos Jones from their time at Mississippi State.

Judge's connection with Tomlin certainly brings another sentimental storyline to his NFL head coaching debut on Monday.

WASHINGTON | Washington Football Team announces captains for 2020

The Washington Football Team announced their captains for the 2020 season, as quarterback Dwayne Haskins, safety Landon Collins, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and safety Deshazor Everett will be the team's official leaders in 2020.

Haskins being named captain is probably the biggest surprise; however, it is still fitting considering he will be the team's starting quarterback and establishes him as a critical leadership presence. 

