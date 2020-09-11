NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 11, 2020

DALLAS | Dak Prescott responds to Skip Bayless

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was criticized by FS1's Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless on Thursday for publicly discussing his battle with depression.

“I have deep compassion for clinical depression, but when it comes to the quarterback of an NFL team, you know this better than I do, it’s the ultimate leadership position in sports, am I right about that?” Bayless said on Thursday.

“You are commanding an entire franchise… And they’re all looking to you to be their CEO, to be in charge of the football team. Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy for him going public with, ‘I got depressed’ and ‘I suffered depression early in COVID to the point that I couldn’t even go work out.’ Look, he’s the quarterback of America’s team.”

Prescott, who lost his beloved brother Jace in April due to a suspected suicide, responded to Bayless' tone-deaf comments, later that day saying: "I think being a leader is about being genuine and being real. If I wouldn't have talked about those things to the people I did, I wouldn't realize that I, my friends, and a lot more people go through them, and they are as common as they are."

Bayless is no stranger to voicing questionable opinions that seem to keep his name on people's lips, good or bad. Kudos, though, to Prescott for making a strong counterpoint to the "seasoned debate artist."

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Peters gets left tackle money

Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters got the contract extension he wanted to return to his natural position of left tackle.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles reworked Peters' contract, which is now worth up to $8 million, according to agent Vince Taylor. Peters originally agreed to a $4 million deal for 2020 under the impression that he would play right guard.

Even at $8 million, the Eagles are getting a steal with Peters' services, especially with their original projected left tackle, Andre Dillard, going down with a season-ending bicep injury on such short notice.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge restarts practice after sluggish beginning

Giants head coach Joe Judge was unsatisfied with how his team started practice on Thursday, so he made them do it again.

Just abruptly stopped the team’s practice Thursday to gather the players and coaches into a huddle where he was said to have loudly expressed his unhappiness with what he saw.

Judge's methods have become the topic of national sports media in his first training camp as Giants head coach for being brash old-school despite his having never won anything as a head coach.

WASHINGTON | Dwayne Haskins is ready to lead

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is entering his second NFL season as a starting quarterback. He will bear the pressure of helping set a new tone in Washington as they look to build a new identity under head coach Ron Rivera.

How Haskins fares as Washington's starting quarterback will be one of the more intriguing storylines in the coming months.

The Ohio State product and New Jersey native was praised as one of the most talented quarterbacks in last year's draft, and his offseason and training camp performance has been shrouded in optimism.

For Washington fans, just seeing a decent season out of Haskins would be blissful in the aftermath of the organization's nightmarish offseason.