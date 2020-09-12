NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 12, 2020

NEW YORK | Joe Judge reflects on 9/11

Giants head coach Joe Judge sported an FDNY cap during his Friday morning video conference while offering his reflections on the September 11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

"You watched how the city of New York came together in this time of crisis," Judge said.

"You listen to the stories of the guys that were in the building the day that happened, how they could see the smoke coming up from the city and it puts a much different perspective on it."

Judge was a college student at the time of the attacks, so his perspective is interesting as a connected American. The concept of building resiliency from tragedy is a positive value to take from a very dark chapter in the nation's history.

DALLAS | Cowboys re-work Demarcus Lawrence's contract

The Cowboys agreed with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence on a voidable-year extension on his existing deal while converting $15 million of his $16.9 million salary to a signing bonus.

The move creates $12 million of cap space for this season, and even more for next offseason as the organization will attempt to get quarterback Dak Prescott re-signed to a long-term deal after this year.

PHILADELPHIA | Where Carson Wentz stands approaching year five

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is entering the fifth year of his NFL career and appears poised for a big season writes Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

For Wentz to have a big year, he will need to be healthy, which is anything but guaranteed given his history as a player.

He flashed as an MVP candidate back in 2017, but his chronic injuries have prevented him from emerging as a true top-tier quarterback. If he can overcome that in 2020, he has the talent to work his way back into the MVP conversation.

WASHINGTON | Football is finally back

The Washington Football Team is set to kick off the 2020 season and hopefully forget a nightmarish offseason, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.

Washington's offseason was a historic one for a multitude of negative reasons. While getting back to playing football will be refreshing for fans, the state of the team doesn't appear to offer much promise that they'll get an improved quality of football.