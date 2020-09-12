SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 12, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Joe Judge reflects on 9/11

Giants head coach Joe Judge sported an FDNY cap during his Friday morning video conference while offering his reflections on the September 11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

"You watched how the city of New York came together in this time of crisis," Judge said.

"You listen to the stories of the guys that were in the building the day that happened, how they could see the smoke coming up from the city and it puts a much different perspective on it."

Judge was a college student at the time of the attacks, so his perspective is interesting as a connected American. The concept of building resiliency from tragedy is a positive value to take from a very dark chapter in the nation's history.

DALLAS | Cowboys re-work Demarcus Lawrence's contract

The Cowboys agreed with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence on a voidable-year extension on his existing deal while converting $15 million of his $16.9 million salary to a signing bonus.

The move creates $12 million of cap space for this season, and even more for next offseason as the organization will attempt to get quarterback Dak Prescott re-signed to a long-term deal after this year.

PHILADELPHIA | Where Carson Wentz stands approaching year five

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is entering the fifth year of his NFL career and appears poised for a big season writes Eagles Maven Ed Kracz.

For Wentz to have a big year, he will need to be healthy, which is anything but guaranteed given his history as a player.

He flashed as an MVP candidate back in 2017, but his chronic injuries have prevented him from emerging as a true top-tier quarterback. If he can overcome that in 2020, he has the talent to work his way back into the MVP conversation.

WASHINGTON | Football is finally back

The Washington Football Team is set to kick off the 2020 season and hopefully forget a nightmarish offseason, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.

Washington's offseason was a historic one for a multitude of negative reasons. While getting back to playing football will be refreshing for fans, the state of the team doesn't appear to offer much promise that they'll get an improved quality of football. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Need Andrew Thomas Ready for Monday Night

The Giants will be relying on rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas to play a critical role for the offense starting on Monday.

Jackson Thompson

by

Costelloct

Giant Test Awaits New York in Week 1

We're going to find out a lot about just how far the Giants have come under head coach Joe Judge and his staff Monday night when they take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson Thompson

Barkley: The Goal is for Me to Be So Elite, I Don't Think I'll Ever Reach It

Giants running back Saquon Barkley wants to be a "complete back" for the Giants, but admits that he might never reach his lofty expectations. Here's why.

Jackson Thompson

Jabrill Peppers Welcomes an Expanded Role

Jabrill Peppers just wants to play ball and it doesn't matter where or what he's asked to do.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Reflects on the Lessons of Resiliency Learned from 9/11

Joe Judge sported an FDNY cap during his Friday morning video conference as he reflected on the lessons learned from the 9/11 terrorist attacks 19 years ago.

Jackson Thompson

How the Giants Plan to Scout College Football Talent This Fall Amid COVID-19 Limitations

With some college football conferences postponing play this fall, traditional scouting, as the NFL knows is, it out the window. So here's a look at what the Giants are planning to approach scouting their next crop of rookies despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Thompson

By the Numbers: Where the 2020 Giants Must Improve Statistically

What are the most important statistics that the Giants must improve in 2020?

Mike Addvensky

New York Giants Notebook | Who's at Center, Who's at Corner and More

Noteable leftovers from Thursday's Giants media sessions

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: Friday Vibes

Closing out the first week of the regular-season prep with some thoughts and some audio clips.

Patricia Traina

Top 10 Linebackers in New York Giants History

The Giants have had some excellent linebackers in their long history, including some of the all-time best in the NFL. Here is a ranking of their 10 greatest linebackers, plus a few honorable mentions.

Brian Lokker

by

ptraina