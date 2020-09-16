SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 16, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Washington Football Team name could stay

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder said that it is not impossible that the franchise could keep its current name, even though it is unofficial and currently only meant to serve as a placeholder.

Snyder's comments should be taken with a grain of salt. However, suppose Washington puts together a memorable season under first-year head coach Ron Rivera. In that case, it's certainly possible to imagine a positive sentiment growing around the name by fans and a desire to keep it moving forward.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles place Vinny Curry, Craig James on IR

The Eagles placed defensive tackle Vinny Curry and cornerback Craig James on injured reserve after the two sustained serious injuries in the team's Week 1 loss to Washington.

According to Eagles Maven sources, Curry has a hamstring issue and is expected to miss at least a month, while James' injury is still undefined.

The Eagles should have the depth on the defensive line to survive without Curry for the time being. However, Craig's injury will leave Philadelphia's special teams unit without a key leader.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy sickened by OPI call against Rams

Mike McCarthy's first game as Cowboys head coach was a losing effort due mostly to an offensive pass interference call on wide receiver Michael Gallup on a play that would have put the Cowboys in game-tying field-goal range.

McCarthy said that seeing the review of the play made him sick.

For McCarthy and the Cowboys, the call could have gone either way, but officials deemed that Gallup's arm extension was enough to warrant a flag, and it's just one of those plays that the team will have to swallow.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge is happy Daniel Jones is his quarterback

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones did not have a perfect game on Monday night against the Steelers, but he confirmed the confidence that his teammates and head coach Joe Judge has in him.

"I woke up this morning glad Daniel Jones is our quarterback," Judge said during a Tuesday conference call.

Jones made some mistakes, but his pocket presence and ability to deliver passes under pressure was impressive and gives the Giants a lot to build on moving forward.

