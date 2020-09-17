SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 17, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Tiki Barber says Saquon Barkley isn't a three-down back

Former Giants running back and CBS Sports talk show host Tiki Barber said that current Giants running back Saquon Barkley is not an every-down running back due to his pass protection issues.

Barber's criticisms of Barkley's pass recent protection are warranted, but Barkley has proven to be effective at pass protection at moments in his career. If Barkley can become more consistent in pass protection, he can prove Barber's criticisms wrong.

DALLAS | Sean Lee will miss six more weeks

Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will miss six more weeks following his surgery for a sports hernia, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told Cowboys Maven Mike Fisher.

Lee sustained the injury during the team’s conditioning phase of training camp and was initially expected to miss just three weeks. However, his recovery will now take longer.

The Cowboys' linebacking corps is quickly starting to decay after the injury to Leighton Vander-Esch. Now, Lee's absence could force the team to consider bringing in options outside the building.

WASHINGTON | Ryan Kerrigan named NFC defensive player of the week

Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan was named NFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday. Kerrigan had two sacks and a fumble recovery against the Eagles in Week 1.

Kerrigan has established himself as one of the most consistent edge rushers in the NFC East over his 10-year career, and his recognition is well deserved.

PHILADELPHIA | How Jamon Brown can help Eagles' offensive line

The Eagles added offensive guard Jamon Brown from the Bears' practice squad on Tuesday, and he might prove to be a band-aid for the Eagles' shaky offensive line, writes Eagles Maven John McMullen.

Brown has started 47 of 60 NFL games in stints with the Rams, New York Giants, and Atlanta. He started nine of the ten games he played for the Falcons last season.

Brown can surely be a possible upgrade over second-year guard Nate Herbig who did not play well in Week 1. 

