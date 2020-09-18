NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 18, 2020

NEW YORK | Saquon Barkley responds to Tiki Barber

Giants running back Saquon Barkley responded to former Giants running back and current CBS Sports talk show host Tiki Barber, who publicly criticized Barkley's skill set as a running back on his show Tiki & Tierney.

"When I say I don't care, I truly don't care about other people's opinions," Barkley insisted when asked for his response to Barber's criticism that Barkley might not be an every-down back given his struggles with pass blocking.

"You can ask my teammates--you can ask anyone in this building. They won't question my toughness."

Barkley made it clear that he is a self-motivator and intends to push the standard through focus and cooperation with his coaches and not statements made in the media.

DALLAS | Aldon Smith misses practice due to a dental appointment

Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith had to miss practice on Wednesday due to having a dental appointment.

Smith, who is returning to the NFL after a lengthy suspension dating back to 2017, established himself as an early candidate for defensive player of the year with his Week 1 performance against the Rams.

It's probably too early for Smith to worry about how his smile might look accepting an award on stage at the NFL Honors, especially when the Cowboys have a big game against Atlanta coming up.

PHILADELPHIA | Will Carson Wentz play into Zach Ertz contract negotiations?

As contract negotiations between the Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz continue, Eagles Maven John McMullen writes that Wentz might have the power to steer management decisions into whether Ertz is re-signed.

“I’m talking to Zach quite often,” Wentz said. “As players, we just stay together. We stay together, we believe in each other. Some of those things, sometimes they take care of themselves. As players, we just keep believing in each other and keep encouraging each other. I’ve been able to talk to Zach plenty and I’m expecting a big season for him."

Wentz has greatly benefited from having Ertz in his career, and if he can sway management into giving Ertz the contract he wants, it would be a productive move by Wentz for the offense.

WASHINGTON | Two players added to Washington practice squad

The Washington Football Team is reportedly signing tight end Temarrick Hemingway and wide receiver in Jeff Badet.

Hemingway and Badet now get to compete in practice to possibly earn a promotion to a first-place team. Not a bad deal for either of them.