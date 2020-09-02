SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | NFL takes over sexual harassment investigation

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder was informed that the NFL is taking over the investigation regarding alleged sexual harassment that occurred within the organization under his leadership.

The NFL seems to be trying to protect its product by taking over the investigation, as they seek to mitigate and correct any potential damage that might have been inflicted on the shield and its brand.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge partakes in a fun drill during Giants practice

The Giants concluded Tuesday's practice by having rookies dive for loose footballs while teammates hosed them down. The event looked like so much fun that even head coach Joe Judge took a turn participating in the drill.

Judge has made headlines for running a strict disciplinarian-style training camp this summer. However, he proved on Tuesday that he is not against having some fun. Judge has been earning the respect of his players by getting his hands just as dirty as theirs.

DALLAS | Is Receiver Amari Cooper injured?

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Coopers has been sidelined for "live-action'' team drills for three-straight practices.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that there are no health concerns about Cooper, and "there are all kinds of information that goes into those decisions."

The Cowboys may very well just be trying to avoid injury with their star wide receiver, as he represents one of the team's more essential investments after signing a five-year $100 million contract this offseason.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Reagor to miss up to four weeks

An MRI confirmed that Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor's upper-body injury is nothing serious. However, Reagor could still miss up to four weeks.

Reagor, the Eagles' first-round pick in this year's draft, will be a crucial part of the offense for years to come, and the Eagles should be cautious and not rush his return, even if it means he has to miss the team's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LockedOn Giants: Enough!

How can someone who's never been on a Giants conference call or never been to a Giants practice be so JUDGEmental?

Patricia Traina

Logan Ryan: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Newly acquired defensive back Logan Ryan can do a lot of things for a defense. Nick Falato breaks down his tape to see what he does well--and where his game lacks.

Nick Falato

New York Giants Practice Report: The “Slip ‘N Slide” Edition

Joe Judge lightens the mood a bit, plus why Logan Ryan is going to quickly become the pass rush's secret weapon and why the Giants are hoping to reunite with Jon Halapio.

Patricia Traina

Giants Injury Update: Golden Tate Day-to-Day

It wasn’t quite an injury report, but it was close as one as head coach Joe Judge was willing to give.

Patricia Traina

How Logan Ryan’s Presence Will Help the Giants in the Short- and Long-term

Logan Ryan is only under contract for one season, but that one year could benefit the Giants defensive backfield in more ways than one.

Patricia Traina

The Most Appealing Matchups on the Giants' 2020 Schedule

Each week, the Giants will have at least one matchup that, depending on who emerges as the winner, could make or break their chances of winning the game. Gene Clemons breaks down each of those matchups.

Gene Clemons

New York Giants Wayne Gallman Embraces Fresh Start

After falling into the land of the forgotten in the last six games of the 2019 season, Giants running back Wayne Gallman is on a mission to prove he can contribute in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with the Giants agreeing to terms with defensive back Logan Ryan.

Jackson Thompson

LockedOn Giants: The Day at Camp

Logan Ryan, the injury bug, and the bubble boys are among today's topics.

Patricia Traina

Giants Dilemma: Stick with the Youth or Get an Established Veteran Cornerback?

The Giants appear to be still searching for options at cornerback. Could former Giant Prince Amukamara, the team’s first-round pick in 2011, be a low-cost, serviceable option?

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan