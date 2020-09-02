NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 2, 2020

WASHINGTON | NFL takes over sexual harassment investigation

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder was informed that the NFL is taking over the investigation regarding alleged sexual harassment that occurred within the organization under his leadership.

The NFL seems to be trying to protect its product by taking over the investigation, as they seek to mitigate and correct any potential damage that might have been inflicted on the shield and its brand.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge partakes in a fun drill during Giants practice

The Giants concluded Tuesday's practice by having rookies dive for loose footballs while teammates hosed them down. The event looked like so much fun that even head coach Joe Judge took a turn participating in the drill.

Judge has made headlines for running a strict disciplinarian-style training camp this summer. However, he proved on Tuesday that he is not against having some fun. Judge has been earning the respect of his players by getting his hands just as dirty as theirs.

DALLAS | Is Receiver Amari Cooper injured?

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Coopers has been sidelined for "live-action'' team drills for three-straight practices.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said that there are no health concerns about Cooper, and "there are all kinds of information that goes into those decisions."

The Cowboys may very well just be trying to avoid injury with their star wide receiver, as he represents one of the team's more essential investments after signing a five-year $100 million contract this offseason.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Reagor to miss up to four weeks

An MRI confirmed that Eagles rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor's upper-body injury is nothing serious. However, Reagor could still miss up to four weeks.

Reagor, the Eagles' first-round pick in this year's draft, will be a crucial part of the offense for years to come, and the Eagles should be cautious and not rush his return, even if it means he has to miss the team's Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams.