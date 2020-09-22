NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 22, 2020

NEW YORK | Eli Manning weighs in on Saquon Barkey injury

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning weighed in on what the Giants and second-year quarterback Daniel Jones will be losing on offense with running back Saquon Barkley missing the remainder of the season with a torn ACL.

“Saquon is obviously an explosive running back, and it's not just the run game. It's a screen game; it's the passing game. He's a guy you want to try to get the ball at hands 25 times a game plus this he can make big plays,” Manning said to a small group of reporters to promote Verizon Media’s Watch Together Co-Viewing Experience in partnership with the NFL on Yahoo Sports.

Manning played with Barkley for just one full season in 2018, Barkley's rookie season. His successor, Daniel Jones, will surely tested this season with Barkley out, and how Jones responds will be telling of his resolve as a quarterback.

PHILADELPHIA | Jalen Hurts assumes backup quarterback role

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, whom the team surprisingly drafted in the second round of this year's draft, was the Eagles' second active quarterback on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, usurping Nate Sudfeld as the Eagles' backup quarterback behind starter Carson Wentz.

Hurts is now just one snap away from getting his first taste of NFL action, and if Wentz suffers a late-season injury like he has each of the last three seasons, Hurts could create a quarterback controversy in Philadelphia if he plays anything as he did in college.

DALLAS | Tyron Smith will be a game-time decision in Week 3

Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith had to sit out Dallas' Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons due to a neck issue.

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on "K & C Masterpiece'' on 105.3 The Fan that Smith has a realistic chance to play in Week 3 against Seattle, but that it would probably be a game-time decision.

Smith represents one of the Cowboys' most important veteran players in 2020 and his long-term wellbeing is much more important than making one start in Seattle, and if his neck is still causing him trouble come Sunday, Dallas should consider sitting him at least one more week.

WASHINGTON | Brandon Scherff to miss multiple weeks

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said that offensive guard Brandon Scherff is going to "miss a couple of weeks" due to a right lower leg injury.

In Scherff's absence, Washington is projected to roll out veteran Wes Schweitzer, who could prove to give a boost to the team's offensive line as Schweitzer has only allowed two pressures in 25 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.