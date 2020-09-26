SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson

DALLAS | Cowboys react to Breonna Taylor ruling

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper expressed their sense of disgust in the recent indictment of just one of the three police officers involved in the Kentucky shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman back in March.

Prescott said that ruling is "disgusting" and that there are many things in this country that he doesn’t understand. Cooper added that the verdict was not surprising and that his heart goes out to Taylor's family.

The Cowboys players have used their platform to promote the conversation of racial inequality and social justice in America throughout the year, and it marks a significant progressive shift in the public ideologies of the franchise and the NFL as a whole.

NEW YORK | How will the Giants run game fare without Saquon Barkley?

The Giants will have three running backs at their disposal to try on Sunday as they look to emulate the production lost by the injury to Saquon Barkley with Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman, and the newly-signed Devonta Freeman.

The bulk of the running game snaps will likely be taken by Wayne Gallman, who was a healthy scratch last week for the Giants.

Gallman put racked up 476 yards on 111 carries as a rookie in 2017 but has seen a reduced role since. Barkley's injury might present an opportunity for Gallman to re-emerge to prominence in the Giants' backfield.

PHILADELPHIA | Derek Barnett tries to manage expectations

Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett has had sky-high expectations since coming into the NFL. As the 14th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Tennessee, where Barnett broke former Eagles legend Reggie White's sack record, Barnett's public image has been somewhat skewed due to expectations, writes Eagles Maven John McMullen.

Barnett has been a productive starter on a championship Eagles defense, something White never had a chance to do in Philadelphia. While Barnett's sack numbers may not be quite what fans expected, he's begun forging his own legacy.

WASHINGTON | Dwayne Haskins needs time to grow

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins needs the fan base and organization's patience and support to grow into the team's long-term franchise quarterback, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.

Haskins has the talent to become a franchise quarterback for sure, but he also must win the team some games; otherwise, the franchise might fall into draft positioning to take his replacement. 

