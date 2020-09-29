NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 29, 2020

WASHINGTON | Matt Ioannidis has a season-ending torn bicep

Washington Football Team defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis has a torn bicep, per multiple reports, and he will likely be out for the remainder of the season.

Ioannidis' absence will be a tough pill for Washington to swallow, as the veteran defensive lineman has been a consistent contributor since coming to the organization in 2016.

Washington does have solid defensive line depth to work with, however, with Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne.

DALLAS | Earl Thomas signs with Texans as Cowboys miss out

The Houston Texans are reportedly signing veteran defensive back Earl Thomas, which means the Cowboys will miss out on a chance to acquire the All-Pro safety this year.

Thomas would have certainly been a talented and experienced addition to the Cowboys' shaky secondary.

PHILADELPHIA | Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox will miss time

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert and cornerback Avonte Maddox will reportedly be out with injury for several weeks with respective lower-body injuries.

“In the matter of Dallas Goedert, it appears, it’s a lower body, it appears that he’s gonna miss some time, just don’t have a timetable yet, but he is gonna miss some time here with us,” Pederson said.

"Avonte Maddox, another one, lower body, probably also gonna maybe miss some time here with us as well."

The Eagles' season is already off to a shaky start, and they will now have to cope without two critical starters for their Week-4 game against the San Francisco 49ers, as they are still looking for their first win of the season.

NEW YORK | Joe Judge assures players haven't given up

The Giants are off to an 0-3 start for the first time since 2017, and the morale of the team is rightfully in question. However, first-year head coach Joe Judge is making his best effort to keep the team motivated and focused on right the ship and hasn't lost the locker room yet.

Judge's fortitude as a head coach will be tested in the coming weeks, and whether he can set himself apart from the failed coaches of recent Giants' history will be determined by how the team responds to their current winless status.