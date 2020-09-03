SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Dave Gettleman says Giants didn't miss anything on DeAndre Baker

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who has come under fire for trading three draft picks to acquire cornerback DeAndre Baker, defended the team's decision. Gettleman insisted that there was nothing in the player's background to suggest Baker's involvement in the legal trouble he encountered this offseason.

Baker is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List after being charged with armed robbery with a firearm during a May 13 social gathering. He is now set to appear in court on January 20, 2021, and there have been whispers that the Giants are preparing to sever ties with the former Georgia star.

Despite Gettleman's claims, the team's selection of Baker still carried some risk if pre-draft scouting reports questioning Baker's work ethic were to be believed. There was even some disagreement within the Giants organization regarding whether keep Baker on the team's draft board or remove him altogether.

In hindsight, the Giants should have played it safe, but since they didn't, it remains to be seen how much longer Baker will be with the team.

WASHINGTON | Dwayne Haskins named starting quarterback

The Washington Football Team has named second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins as the team's starter for the 2020 season. 

Haskins is coming off a rookie season in which he started seven games and threw seven touchdowns to seven interceptions.

With a new offense in 2020, Haskins will have a chance to improve but will have to do it with numerous question marks in the offensive line and offensive skill positions.

DALLAS | Jerry Jones hints at media party amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning to discuss NFL football and even gave some insight to the plans of how he will hold his annual media party amid the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine.

"Ol' Dr. Jones with my rubber glove is gonna make sure every one of you is safe," Jones said.

Jones, at 77 years of age, would be putting his own health risk if he were to hold a media party, just as he would of all the attending reporters.

As we've learned with the Cowboys over the last 25 years, anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles lose two defensive backs to injury

The Eagles are looking at two more injuries, this time in their secondary. Safety Will Parks and cornerback Avonte Maddox were added to the injured list ahead of practice on Wednesday.

The two injuries are unfortunate for the Eagles but could be a blessing for Dwayne Haskins of the Washington Football Club, who is set to make his first start of the season against the banged-up Eagles defensive secondary.  

