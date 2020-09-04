SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | John Mara supports player kneeling during the National Anthem

Giants co-owner and COO John Mara said that while he would prefer his players to stand during the National Anthem, he will support them if they chose to do otherwise.

Mara's stance is commendable. While he comes from a background that supports the ideals of patriotism and standing for the National Anthem, his willingness to accept and support those who share a different belief is a mindset needed by those in power to instill positive change in America.

DALLAS | Cowboys cut Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The Cowboys released one-time Pro-Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on Thursday. His release opens up $1.5 million in cap room.

The move is surprising given Clinton-Dix's history with new Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy from their shared time with the Green Bay Packers.

However, Clinton-Dix couldn't outperform former Giants safety Darian Thompson, second-year man Donovan Wilson or converted corner Reggie Robinson II for a spot in the team's safety core.

PHILADELPHIA | Eagles cut 12 players ahead of final roster deadline

The Eagles cut 12 players on Thursday, ahead of the September 5 deadline for final roster cuts. Among those transactions were three running backs: Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins, and Michael Warren.

That leaves the Eagles with just Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Corey Clement to anchor the team's running game in 2020.

The Eagles' running back corps has been labeled as one of the thinnest in the league, but their moves seem to indicate a great deal of confidence in their three primary backs.

WASHINGTON | What challenges are ahead for Dwayne Haskins?

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins must overcome a history of failure, writes Washington Football Maven Rick Snider.

Since being drafted by Washington in the first round in 2019, Haskins has been involved in a turbulent organization that, despite drafting him, allowed doubts to creep up about him and his fit with the team. Haskins' performance suffered as a result.

Now, as the team's starting quarterback going into the 2020 season, Haskins faces many challenges on an incomplete roster but also has an opportunity to become a prominent figure in the history of the franchise.

He can become a figure for the new direction the team is headed as a long-term franchise player. 

