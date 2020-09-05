SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 5, 2020

Jackson Thompson

WASHINGTON | Adrian Peterson released

The Washington Football Team released running back Adrian Peterson on Friday. The former league MVP played two seasons in Washington, from 2018-19.

Peterson's release falls in line with Washington's renewed direction as a franchise. However, if Peterson wants to continue his career, which he has previously indicated he has, then his status in the NFL should warrant a roster spot somewhere in the NFL in 2020.

PHILADELPHIA | Zach Ertz negotiations come to a halt

According to NFL Network, talks between the Eagles and Pro-Bowl tight end Zach Ertz broke off last week. The Eagles followed up a team-friendly extension that was turned down last year with one that was reportedly even worse from a player perspective.

Ertz has been a true hero for the Eagles and their fans since being drafted in 2013; however, the team does have a young capable tight end in waiting with Dallas Goedert.

Goedert's presence gives the Eagles' leverage. Whether they choose to splurge to keep Ertz could indicate how much the organization wants to retain its core group from its Super Bowl LII victory or clear salary-cap space to look to the future.

DALLAS | Randy Gregory reinstated

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory was granted conditional reinstatement by the NFL on Friday. Gregory has not played in the NFL since 2018 and has been suspended a total of 46 games for charges related to substance abuse.

Gregory, a second-round pick in 2015, has been a tragic waste of talent for the Cowboys over the last few years, but now he can salvage his career. However, Gregory should not find that salvation in Dallas and is better off seeking redemption in a quieter, smaller market to re-focus his attention on football.

NEW YORK | Giants confident in COVID-19 protocols

With the 2020 NFL season set to kick off in two weeks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of spreading the virus could increase once players begin to travel.

However, Giants players have expressed confidence in the NFL's protocols and feel comfortable lining up to play football against players from other states.

The Giants have been a model for safety and responsibility throughout training camp with the COVID-19 protocols they have in place. Their confidence in the rest of the league speaks volumes to the quality of the league's protocols. 

