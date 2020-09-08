NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 8, 2020

as part of an alleged incident NEW YORK | Giants to release DeAndre Baker

The Giants are expected to release cornerback DeAndre Baker this week, the NFL Network reports, confirming multiple reports by the Giants beat writers last week.

Baker is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List after being charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm during an alleged incident in Miramar, Florida, in May.

Baker's saga has been an offseason nightmare for the Giants from start to finish. His release is long overdue for an organization trying to set a precedent of limiting off-the-field distractions.

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Peters named Eagles' left tackle

The Eagles will start veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters at left tackle in 2020 after Peters told head coach Pederson he is willing to take on the role.

Peters manned the Eagles' left tackle spot from 2009-19, constructing a potential Hall-of-Fame resume. He was initially re-signed by the Eagles to play right guard in 2020. Still, after projected left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending bicep injury, Peters became the top candidate to take the job.

Peters initially said he would not play left tackle under his current salary, but has had a change of heart, which is some of the best news the Eagles' injury-riddled offense has heard in recent weeks.

DALLAS | Peter King predicts Cowboys finish first in NFC

NBC Sports analyst Peter King predicts the Cowboys will be the NFC's top-seeded team in his latest 2020 NFL predictions.

The Cowboys certainly have the roster talent to finish with the best record in the NFC this year; however, they don't exactly have a good record for what happens after they get to the playoffs.

WASHINGTON | Can Washington win six games in 2020?

Washington Football Maven Alan Lepore predicts that the Washington Football Team will go 6-10 in 2020.

Coming off a three-win season in 2019, Lepore's prediction might be disappointing to WFT fans, but doubling the number of wins from the previous year would undoubtedly be a step in the right direction under the leadership of first-year head coach Ron Rivera.