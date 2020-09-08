SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 8, 2020

Jackson Thompson

as part of an alleged incident NEW YORK | Giants to release DeAndre Baker

The Giants are expected to release cornerback DeAndre Baker this week, the NFL Network reports, confirming multiple reports by the Giants beat writers last week.

Baker is currently on the Commissioner's Exempt List after being charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm during an alleged incident in Miramar, Florida, in May.

Baker's saga has been an offseason nightmare for the Giants from start to finish. His release is long overdue for an organization trying to set a precedent of limiting off-the-field distractions.

PHILADELPHIA | Jason Peters named Eagles' left tackle

The Eagles will start veteran offensive lineman Jason Peters at left tackle in 2020 after Peters told head coach Pederson he is willing to take on the role.

Peters manned the Eagles' left tackle spot from 2009-19, constructing a potential Hall-of-Fame resume. He was initially re-signed by the Eagles to play right guard in 2020. Still, after projected left tackle Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending bicep injury, Peters became the top candidate to take the job.

Peters initially said he would not play left tackle under his current salary, but has had a change of heart, which is some of the best news the Eagles' injury-riddled offense has heard in recent weeks.

DALLAS | Peter King predicts Cowboys finish first in NFC

NBC Sports analyst Peter King predicts the Cowboys will be the NFC's top-seeded team in his latest 2020 NFL predictions.

The Cowboys certainly have the roster talent to finish with the best record in the NFC this year; however, they don't exactly have a good record for what happens after they get to the playoffs.

WASHINGTON | Can Washington win six games in 2020?

Washington Football Maven Alan Lepore predicts that the Washington Football Team will go 6-10 in 2020.

Coming off a three-win season in 2019, Lepore's prediction might be disappointing to WFT fans, but doubling the number of wins from the previous year would undoubtedly be a step in the right direction under the leadership of first-year head coach Ron Rivera. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Judge Explains the Ryan Connelly and Corey Coleman Decisions

Well, sort of, but if you read between the lines, there are glimpses regarding the Giants' two most surprising roster transactions made this weekend.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Initial Depth Chart Takeaways

The depth chart isn't official but since it comes from inside the organization, it could offer some potential clues as to how the players' broadscale roles.

Jackson Thompson

Ryan Connelly Claimed By Minnesota; Giants Awarded Three Off Waivers

Here's what you need to know about the three waiver claims.

Patricia Traina

by

aldes

LockedOn Giants: Twitter Tuesday

It's time for another edition of our weekly listener mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Michael Strahan

This excerpt from The Big 50: The Men and Moments That Made the New York Giants by Patricia Traina is reprinted with the permission of Triumph Books.

Patricia Traina

Giants Add Sean Chandler to Practice Squad

Sean Chandler will be making his second stint on the Giants practice squad.

Jackson Thompson

Logan Ryan Brings His Jersey-Tough Work Ethic to Giants

The former Rutgers star epitomizes what Giants head coach Joe Judge is seeking in his players.

Patricia Traina

Breaking Down the New York Giants Initial Practice Squad

Here's a snapshot of each player the Giants added to their expanded practice squad.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Notebook | Mayo, McKinney to IR, Corner Concerns, and Other Notables

Rounding up the latest Giants news and notables following a very busy weekend of roster transactions.

Patricia Traina

Giants to Release DeAndre Baker

The team is cutting its losses with their one-time starting cornerback.

Patricia Traina