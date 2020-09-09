NFC East Morning Run | Sept. 9, 2020

DALLAS | Ezekiel Elliott says some Cowboys will kneel before opener

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott told Pro Football Talk that some of his teammates plan to take a knee before the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think we’re going to have guys kneeling, we’re going to have guys standing, and the biggest thing is that we’re all supporting each other,” Elliott said. “We’re all supporting each other and that’s what’s going to bring us all together.”

The Cowboys probably won't be the only team that engages in some form of protest when the league opens its 2020 season. Interestingly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been against players using their stage before games to make political statements, so it will be interesting to see his reaction if the players do take a knee.

WASHINGTON | Ron Rivera misses practice

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, who is currently battling lymph node cancer, missed the team's first regular-season practice on Tuesday to receive treatment.

Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio ran the practice in Rivera's absence. Rivera is expected to be back at the Inova Sports Performance Center by Wednesday.

Rivera acknowledged that his current health circumstance would cause him to miss practice when diagnosed last month.

Rivera is one of the most respected head coaches in the league. Even in absence, his players and staff should be motivated to have the best practice they can because they are doing so on his behalf.

NEW YORK | Giants officially release DeAndre Baker

After it was reported Monday that the Giants would be releasing cornerback DeAndre Baker, the team made it official on Tuesday.

Baker's downfall represents one of the most wasted draft picks the Giants have had in a long time, and that says a lot considering they drafted offensive tackle Ereck Flowers and cornerback Eli Apple in the top ten in back-to-back years.

However, Baker's one unproductive season in New York, followed by a nightmarish offseason saga, was compounded by the fact that the team gave up two draft picks to trade up to select him.

PHILADELPHIA | Josh McCown has discussed desire to coach at some point

Eagles veteran quarterback Josh McCown, signed to the team's practice squad on Sunday, said that he was not ready to step into the coaching ranks this year. However, he has discussed what it would look like for him to do so at some point in the future.

McCown has been a hot future coaching candidate for the last several years. Whenever he does decide to retire from playing and pursue coaching, there is sure to be several teams lined up to bring him onto their staff in some capacity.