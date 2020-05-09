NFC East Morning Run | Theismann Rips Prescott - Wentz Forgives Clowney - Meyer weighs in on Haskins

DALLAS | Joe Theismann says Dak Prescott is not a top-5 quarterback and should take the money

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, in a morning interview with JR SportBrief on CBS Sports Radio Friday, weighed in on current Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's contract situation and believes the 27-year-old Dallas star should either sign his franchise tender or accept the Cowboys' current offer.

“You’re not a top-five quarterback in the National Football League,” Theismann said of Prescott. “You’re a good football player. You have the potential to be better, but what have you done?”

“If I were advising Dak Prescott, I would say, ‘Take the money.'"

Prescott has gone 40-24 as the Cowboys' starter and hasn't missed a game since taking over in 2016.

"Prescott’s situation confuses me a bit,” Theismann said. "The aggravation to go through, the unknowns if you happen to go through a year, the free agency ... But that’s a lot of money. What are you looking for? Another couple million?''

PHILADELPHIA | Carson Wentz has no grudge against Jadeveon Clowney for controversial hit in NFC Wild Card game

Eagles quarterback Carso Wentz, in an interview on Friday's 94WIP morning show on Friday, said that he has no ill will toward current free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney for the hit that gave Wentz a concussion in the NFC wild-card game.

“I don't think there was any ill-will,” Wentz told Angelo Cataldi. “I think Jadeveon is a heck of a player. Whether it was clean or not, I don't think he intended to have a dirty hit. It was one of those fluky things, the way I was diving, the way he was diving."

The hit resulted in a Wentz's departure from the game but no penalty flag by officials. Clowney was criticized for the hit in the aftermath of the game, for which he wasn't penalized.

However, Wentz downplayed the importance of the flag and is only upset that he wasn't able to finish the game.

"At the end of the day, whether there was a flag thrown or a fine, I was still knocked out,” said Wentz. “I was still coming out of the game, I still wasn't able to finish. So to me, I don't know if 15 yards would have made a ton of difference anyway.”

“Trust me, it was extremely frustrating to deal with that and also to know that the season is ending, and I couldn't be out there to help my team those last three quarters,” he said.

“At the end of the day, my faith is the number one thing in my life and just to trust that God has got a bigger purpose and a bigger plan for it."

WASHINGTON | Urban Meyer suggests Dwayne Haskins has to win his position in 2020

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, in an interview with Steve Czaban Show on The Team 980 on Thursday, looked back on former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins' rookie season with Washington.

"I’d grade it as a B, and I know he came in with one year as a starter...he took over in a real tough situation with a coaching transition during the year," Meyer said.

Meyer, who coached Haskins for two seasons at Ohio State in 2017 and 2018, was asked if Haskins have to win the ' starting job this season over Kyle Allen, the latter of whom knows Norv Turner's system.

"My experience with NFL players every year you have to win your position," Meyer said. "Any other mindset isn’t going to help you.

"It is a job. I haven't spoken with Haskins about this but would imagine his mindset is just that."