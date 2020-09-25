SI.com
NFC East Morning Run | Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Inspectors approve MetLife Stadium turf

A group of inspectors, including representatives from the NFL and NFLPA, deemed MetLife Stadium's turf safe on Thursday after complaints from the San Francisco 49ers sparked an investigation into the turf's quality.

San Francisco players called the turf "sticky" and blamed it for several injuries the team suffered during their Week 2 game against the Jets. They will now return to the same turf on Sunday to play the Giants.

The leadup to the game has featured input by both Giants and 49ers players and coaches about the turf's quality, which could make for a memorable storyline in the history of this rivalry depending on how the game goes on Sunday.

DALLAS | Mike McCarthy explains stance against gambling

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy claimed that he doesn't believe in gambling during a virtual press conference on Thursday. McCarthy's stance dates back to when he saw many people throw money away at a slot machine in a bar his father owned when he was growing up in Pittsburgh.

McCarthy's stance against actual financial gambling doesn't appear to translate to his playcalling, evident by his decision to go for it on 4th-and-3 against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when he threw a chance at a game-winning field goal away.

PHILADELPHIA | Alshon Jeffery returns to practice

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery returned to practice on Thursday for the first time this season. Jeffery is coming off a significant Lisfranc injury late last season and has been rehabbing ever since, but was left off of injured reserve at the start of the season in hopes that he might return earlier than expected.

Jeffery appears to be making his comeback at the perfect time, as the Eagles will be without first-round rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor who underwent surgery on Thursday.

WASHINGTON | Chase Young is PFF's highest-graded rookie two weeks straight

According to Pro Football Focus, Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young, who was taken second overall by Washington in this year's draft, was graded as the NFL’s top rookie through the first two weeks.

Young has been a homerun pick so far for Washington, but still has a long way to go before becoming the franchise-altering player that many are expecting him to be. Defensive Rookie of the Year would undoubtedly be a good start.

