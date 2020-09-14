NFC East Rewind Week 1: Dallas Sinks, Washington Rises

Philadelphia 17 @ Washington 27 | Wentz's Woes in Washington

The Washington Football Team sacked Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz seven times on Sunday at FedEx Field, spearheading a 27-17 comeback victory in Ron Rivera's debut as Washington head coach.

Philadelphia took a 17-0 lead in the first half, but Washington's defense forced two Wentz interceptions to spur 27 unanswered points.

Washington's veteran edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan led the way with two sacks, surpassing Dexter Manley's record for most in franchise history with 91.

Kerrigan's 13.5 sacks against the Eagles are also the most against Philadelphia by all active players.

At halftime, Rivera could not speak to his team as he underwent an IV as part of his cancer treatment to ensure he could safely coach the second half.

In Rivera's absence, quarterback Dwayne Haskins gave the halftime speech that helped spark the comeback.

The win over the Eagles improves Washington’s win-loss record to 87-79-5 in the all-time series. The win total is the most by Washington over any opponent.

For the Eagles, the loss also came with some injury hits. Defensive tackle Vinny Curry left the game with a hamstring injury, defensive end Brandon Graham left to be evaluated with a head injury, and right tackle Jack Driscoll limped off the field and did not return.

Next week Washington will travel to Arizona to take on the 1-0 Cardinals while the Eagles host the 1-0 Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas 17 @ Los Angeles 20| OPI Call Costs Cowboys In SoFi Opener

The Los Angeles Rams landed on the right side of a game-deciding call by referees to hold on to a 20-17 victory over the Cowboys in the inaugural game of SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

With Dallas trailing 20-17 in the final 30 seconds, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to connect with receiver Michael Gallup to put the Cowboys in range for a game-tying field goal.

However, referees deemed that Gallup pushed off on Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the ensuing 10-yard offensive pass interference call brought the Cowboys offense back to their side of the field, and Prescott couldn't deliver on any of his final three passes.

The Cowboys had the chance to tie the game earlier in the fourth quarter. However, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy opted to go for it on fourth-and-three at the Rams' 11-yard line rather than kick the field goal.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein also missed a field goal in the first half that could have made the game's difference.

The Cowboys also suffered a trio of injuries. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch left the game with a collarbone injury in the first half and did not return while offensive tackle Cameron Erving and tight end Blake Jarwin suffered knee injuries and did not return.

Vander Esch suffered a broken collarbone and will need surgery. He's headed to injured reserve. Meanwhile, Jarwin is believed to have torn his ACL in the first half of the game. He was due to have an MRI Monday to determine the extent of his injury's seriousness.

Pittsburgh @ New York Giants on Monday Night Football

The Giants open their 2020 season on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the Giants, the game will mark the debut of first-year head coach Joe Judge and rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas.

With Week 1 losses by Dallas and Philadelphia, the two teams in the NFC East that were expected to contend for

the division title, the Giants have an opportunity to gain some ground on their rivals and tie Washington for the division lead early in the season with a win on Monday night.

Standings