NFC East Standings Through Week 10: Cowboys Bounce Back, Washington Hurting

Your weekly recap of all the NFC East action from Week 10, including the standings and the first-round draft order.

Dallas Cowboys, 7-2 (1st Place)

Coming off a surprisingly uncharacteristic loss to the Denver Broncos last week, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Atlanta Falcons, 43-3 in a game where the Cowboys wasted no time taking control.

On their opening possession, Dallas scored an eight-play, 73-yard drive to go up 7-0 on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott to receiver CeeDee Lamb. After punting on their second drive, the Cowboys scored on three straight drives on their way to a 36-3 halftime lead.

Dallas dominated the time of possession, 37:41 to 22:10, and ran 72 offensive plays to the Falcons' 53. Prescott threw two touchdown passes in the game and scored on one the ground, and running back Ezekiel Elliott, held to 41 yards on 14 carries, added two rushing touchdowns to the scoring onslaught as well.

The Cowboys defense had itself a day as well, picking off Falcons quarterbacks Matt Ryan (twice) and Josh Rosen (once).

Draft Spot: No. 28

Up Next: at Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) 2nd Place

The Eagles snapped a three-game winning streak by the Denver Broncos over NFC opponents this year with a 30-13 triumph at Empower Field at Mile High.

Philadelphia took a 10-0 lead to start the game, but the Broncos fought back to tie it up before Philadelphia receiver Devonta Smith's second touchdown catch of the game, a 5-yard pass from quarterback Devonta Smith, gave the Eagles a lead they'd never relinquish.

In the third quarter, the Broncos cut the Eagles' lead to just seven points on kicker Brandon McManus's 28-yard field goal. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay broke open the game when he delivered an 87-yard scoop-and-score of Denver running back Melvin Gordon's fumble as time expired in the third quarter.

The Eagles' 214 rushing yards marked their fifth straight 100+ yard collaborative effort and their second 200+ showing in their last three games. This week's showing came against a Broncos run defense that entered Week 10 ranked sixth against the run, having allowed 98.3 yards/game.

Draft Spots: No. 5 (via Miami), No. 11, No. 15 (via Indianapolis)

Up Next: vs. New Orleans Saints

It was a bittersweet Week 10 win for the Washington Football Team, who pulled off a 29-19 upset over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak by the Football Team and put them back in second place in the division after they fell to fourth place last week. However, the win might have been a costly one as edge rusher Chase Young suffered a knee injury in the second quarter that, per the NFL Network, is feared to be a torn ACL.

If the report is confirmed, Young will join fellow edge rusher Montez Sweat (jaw) on the injured reserve list, a crushing blow for a defense that was brimming with so much promise.

The Football Team jumped out to a 13-0 lead that it never relinquished thanks to two field goals by Joey Slye and a touchdown pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to receiver DeAndre Carter.

The Bucs tried to make things interesting when they got to within four in the fourth quarter when Tom Brady connected with receiver Mike Evans on a 40-yard touchdown pass, but a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs by running back Antoni Gibson, including one before the Evans score and one after, gave the Football Team everything they needed for the win, sending the Bucs to their second straight loss.

Despite holding an identical record as the Giants, Washington has the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants by virtue of their Week 2 win over New York earlier this season.

Draft Spot: No. 9

Up Next: at Carolina Panthers

New York Giants (3-6), 4th Place

The Giants won two of their last three games before their Week 10 bye having moved up to third place following Week 9's action. However, despite slipping in the division, the Giants enter Week 11 still very much in the hunt for a Wild Card spot and face the 24th easiest remaining schedule, according to Tankathon.

Draft Spots: No. 6 and No. 8 (via Chicago)

Up Next: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Monday Night Football)

