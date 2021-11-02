Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFC East Standings Through Week 8: Cowboys Still on Top Despite No Dak

Here is your weekly look at the NFC East standings, with first-round draft position order now included.
Author:

Let's run down where the NFC East teams stand after eight weeks of regular-season play.

Dallas Cowboys 6-1 (1st Place)

Quarterback Cooper Rush, in for ailing quarterback Dak Prescott (calf), connected with receiver Amari Cooper on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left to give the Dallas Cowboys a come from behind 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings and Cowboys took turns scoring throughout, with Minnesota holding a slim 10-3 lead at the half. But the Cowboys offense, which started Cooper Rush at quarterback with Prescott held out, outscored the Vikings 17-6 in the second half to mount the win, while also getting a monster of a performance from linebacker Micah Parsons, who finished with 11 tackles, including four for a loss. 

Rush completed 24 of 40 pass attempts for 325 yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception, as the Cowboys chose to attack the Vikings defense through the air. The Cowboys also got 100-yard receiving games from Cooper (122 yards) and CeeDee Lamb (112) in the victory.

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 27 

Up Next: Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles 3-5 (2nd Place)

The Eagles recorded their first win against the Lions since 2013, dominating Detroit 44-6. After taking a 17-0 lead at the half, Philadelphia piled on the points, at one point having a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter before the Lions finally got on the board in garbage time. 

Philadelphia got two Boston Scott rushing touchdowns, three Josh Elliott field goals, and a big 33-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Darius Slay. It was all Eagles as they took a 17-o halftime lead over the winless Detroit Lions by primarily running the ball down the Lions' throats. 

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 3 (via Miami), No. 8 and No. 9 (via Indianapolis)

Up Next: Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Football Team 2-6 (3rd place)

Washington's disappointing 2021 season continued to spiral downward as they came out on the short end of a 17-10 seesaw battle against the Denver Broncos. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

NFC East Division
Play
News

NFC East Standings Through Week 8: Cowboys Still on Top Despite No Dak

Here is your weekly look at the NFC East standings, with first-round draft position order now included.

22 seconds ago
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (right) reacts to a penalty during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8 Postgame Thoughts: The Little Things

The Giants continue to come up short with their efforts, and it's becoming maddening.

26 minutes ago
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball while defended by New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche (95) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Play
Game Day

Mistakes, Penalties Doom Giants in 20-17 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Giants fall to 2-6 as they continue to hurt their own cause.

10 hours ago

Denver  broke a 10-10 deadlock after three quarters on Melvin Gordon's 7-yard touchdown run with 4:27 left in the game. That game-winning scoring drive began after a blocked 47-yard field goal attempt by new Washington kicker Chris Blewitt, who also had a 45-yard attempt blocked earlier in the game. Washington has now lost its last four in a row and is 0-3 against AFC opponents.

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 5

Up Next: Bye Week

New York Giants 2-6 (4th place)

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be the powerhouse team they once were, but don't let their 20-17 victory over the New York Giants fool you into thinking the game was that close.

Besides losing two more receivers--Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis both exited due to injuries while Kadarius Toney had to come out of the game briefly when he injured his thumb (he later returned)--the Giants' litany of mistakes sunk their battleship.

From wasted timeouts to questionable urgency toward the half to ill-timed penalties, to not fully capitalizing on their opportunities, the Giants continue to look like an undisciplined mess of a football team that every so often teases how good it can be only to revert to a team trying to find its way.

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but his lone interception came on a possession deep in his territory, and after the Giants had picked off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give the Giants offense a golden opportunity to drive down the field.

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 5, No. 11 (via Chicago)

Up Next: Las Vegas Raiders 

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

NFC East Division
News

NFC East Standings Through Week 8: Cowboys Still on Top Despite No Dak

23 seconds ago
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (right) reacts to a penalty during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8 Postgame Thoughts: The Little Things

26 minutes ago
Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) runs the ball while defended by New York Giants linebacker Quincy Roche (95) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game Day

Mistakes, Penalties Doom Giants in 20-17 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

10 hours ago
May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) dances during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Game Day

Giants Sterling Shepard, Dante Pettis, Kadarius Toney Suffer Injuries in MNF

11 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of Kansas City Chiefs players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Game Day

New York Giants (2-5) at Kansas City Chiefs (3-4): Live Updates and Information

11 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs after making a catch in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney Active

15 hours ago
Carter Coughlin
Transactions

Giants Announce Roster Moves Ahead of Week 8 Game vs. Chiefs

18 hours ago
Kadarius Toney
Game Day

Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Expected to Play vs. Chiefs

21 hours ago