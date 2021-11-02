NFC East Standings Through Week 8: Cowboys Still on Top Despite No Dak

Here is your weekly look at the NFC East standings, with first-round draft position order now included.

Let's run down where the NFC East teams stand after eight weeks of regular-season play.

Dallas Cowboys 6-1 (1st Place)

Quarterback Cooper Rush, in for ailing quarterback Dak Prescott (calf), connected with receiver Amari Cooper on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 55 seconds left to give the Dallas Cowboys a come from behind 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings and Cowboys took turns scoring throughout, with Minnesota holding a slim 10-3 lead at the half. But the Cowboys offense, which started Cooper Rush at quarterback with Prescott held out, outscored the Vikings 17-6 in the second half to mount the win, while also getting a monster of a performance from linebacker Micah Parsons, who finished with 11 tackles, including four for a loss.

Rush completed 24 of 40 pass attempts for 325 yards, 2 touchdowns and one interception, as the Cowboys chose to attack the Vikings defense through the air. The Cowboys also got 100-yard receiving games from Cooper (122 yards) and CeeDee Lamb (112) in the victory.

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 27

Up Next: Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles 3-5 (2nd Place)

The Eagles recorded their first win against the Lions since 2013, dominating Detroit 44-6. After taking a 17-0 lead at the half, Philadelphia piled on the points, at one point having a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter before the Lions finally got on the board in garbage time.

Philadelphia got two Boston Scott rushing touchdowns, three Josh Elliott field goals, and a big 33-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Darius Slay. It was all Eagles as they took a 17-o halftime lead over the winless Detroit Lions by primarily running the ball down the Lions' throats.

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 3 (via Miami), No. 8 and No. 9 (via Indianapolis)

Up Next: Los Angeles Chargers

Washington's disappointing 2021 season continued to spiral downward as they came out on the short end of a 17-10 seesaw battle against the Denver Broncos.

Denver broke a 10-10 deadlock after three quarters on Melvin Gordon's 7-yard touchdown run with 4:27 left in the game. That game-winning scoring drive began after a blocked 47-yard field goal attempt by new Washington kicker Chris Blewitt, who also had a 45-yard attempt blocked earlier in the game. Washington has now lost its last four in a row and is 0-3 against AFC opponents.

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 5

Up Next: Bye Week

New York Giants 2-6 (4th place)

The Kansas City Chiefs might not be the powerhouse team they once were, but don't let their 20-17 victory over the New York Giants fool you into thinking the game was that close.

Besides losing two more receivers--Sterling Shepard and Dante Pettis both exited due to injuries while Kadarius Toney had to come out of the game briefly when he injured his thumb (he later returned)--the Giants' litany of mistakes sunk their battleship.

From wasted timeouts to questionable urgency toward the half to ill-timed penalties, to not fully capitalizing on their opportunities, the Giants continue to look like an undisciplined mess of a football team that every so often teases how good it can be only to revert to a team trying to find its way.

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 22 of 32 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns, but his lone interception came on a possession deep in his territory, and after the Giants had picked off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to give the Giants offense a golden opportunity to drive down the field.

Current 1st Round Draft Spot: No. 5, No. 11 (via Chicago)



Up Next: Las Vegas Raiders

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.