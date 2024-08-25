NFC East Watch: Cowboys Lose All-Pro Cornerback to Injury for 6-8 Weeks
Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a stress fracture in his foot for which he will require surgery. As such, he will miss between six and eight weeks, his availability for the Week 4 regular season game against the NEw York Giants likely in jeopardy.
Bland, the Cowboys' fifth-round pick in 2022, had a solid rookie season with five interceptions and seven passes defended in just eight games as a starter. That paved the way for him to become the No. 2 cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys' other All-Pro defender.
The 2023 season couldn't have gone any better for Bland, who recorded 69 total tackles, 15 passes defended, and nine interceptions. Five of those interceptions were returned for touchdowns, as Bland set the NFL record for pick-sixes in a season.
The injury is a big blow to the Cowboys defensive secondary, which will be facing some top receivers this season. They are getting back a healthy Diggs from a torn ACL suffered last season, but aside from Diggs, the Cowboys' depth at the position now becomes a question mark.
Dallas did recently acquire Andrew Booth Jr. from the Vikings. Booth is still young and can likely become something with Bland sidelined. The Cowboys also have fifth-round rookie Caelen Carson, but will likely turn to Booth who has more experience.
The Cowboys and Giants meet on Thursday night in Week 4, a matchup that should put receivers Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Jalin Hyatt against the Cowboys’ defensive secondary. While Bland has an outside chance of being ready for that game, he’s more likely to be ready for the Week 13 Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas than he is for the Week 4 meeting.
Nabers will likely be shadowed by Diggs all game. Presumably, Booth will draw the Giants’ No. 2 wideout (either Slayton or Hyatt), which could pave the way for some downfield opportunities and open opportunities for the underneath game.