NFC East Watch: Cowboys Reportedly Prioritizing CeeDee Lamb's Contract
Now that training camp has opened, the New York Giants' rival Dallas Cowboys are off to a rocky start with one of their best players.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is looking for a new contract and who skipped the team’s offseason program, has not reported to camp in Oxnard, California, next week without an extension.
Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboys are prioritizing Lamb's contract over quarterback Dak Prescott's since Prescott has shown up on time for camp.
Lamb is set to make $17.99 million this year on the fifth-year option and is eligible for the franchise tag in 2025. However, he’s seeking to be paid similarly to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown.
Lamb has more than enough of a case to earn top dollar, too. He set Cowboys single-season records with 135 receptions (which led the league) and 1,749 receiving yards.
Lamb has had three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He had over 100 receptions in each of the last two seasons. He is the focal point of the Cowboys' passing attack since his arrival in 2020. A third of Prescott's league-leading 36 touchdown passes were thrown to Lamb.
Lamb's participation will be vital for the Cowboys as the team enters a crucial year for head coach Mike McCarthy, who is on the hot seat. Despite a 42-25 regular season record, McCarthy has just one playoff win during his four-season tenure in Dallas.
The Cowboys will need Lamb to participate soon to be on the same page with Prescott and the offense. The outside noise this season is loud for the Cowboys, and Lamb's holdout is a big part of it.