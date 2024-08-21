NFL Analyst Predicts Gloomy Finish for Giants
High expectations were quickly shut down for the 2023 New York Giants just one week into the season.
Their 40-0 crushing loss at home to the rival Dallas Cowboys set the tone for how the rest of the season would unfold. Amidst many injuries to the offense, including an ACL tear for quarterback Daniel Jones, the Giants ended up going 6-11.
One year removed from their shocking playoff berth and win, the team seemingly had every possible thing go wrong in 2023. It was certainly a fall from grace compared to 2022 and the Giants are now in a position where they're evaluating how to get back to their winning ways.
Considering how head coach Brian Daboll and the coaching staff had to scrape their way through last season with the roster's state, it's a miracle that they reached six wins.
Going into 2024, they've retooled just enough to at least give them a fighting chance. Will Brinson of CBS Sports gave his entire NFL record prediction, having the Giants go 6-11 for the second straight year.
"Everything really comes down to Daniel Jones and the offensive line,” Brinson wrote. “If the protection holds up, maybe we get a healthy 2022 version of Danny Dimes and this team looks much better on offense.”
Brinson also opines that the departure of Saquon Barkley might be a good thing, because it should allow the offense to run a little more fluidly without trying to focus on one person. And he likes the addition of Brian Burns alongside Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeauxfor the pass rush.
That said, Brinson predicts gloom and doom for the Giants, and he makes some solid points for his reasoning. The success of the offense really depends on Jones's and the offensive line's play.
Luckily, the starting unit looks to be gelling well despite not playing together just yet. The free agent signings of Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor are expected to help lift the offensive line out of mediocrity. Eluemunor became the team's right tackle amidst injuries to Evan Neal.
Against the Texans, The Giants' starting offensive line allowed just one pressure on 19 dropbacks. This was without the starting left guard, Runyan Jr., who has been out of with a shoulder injury. Veteran backup Aaron Stinnie filled in.
The offensive line holding up is a good sign for things to come. As for Jones, he had a rough outing that included two interceptions in the first quarter, one being returned for a touchdown. Jones came back with a 44 yard deep shot to Darius Slayton that set up the Giants' only touchdown of the day, but these mistakes cannot still be happening in year six.
Some are giving grace to Jones, as it's his first game back following ACL surgery. However, the pick six was a situation that shouldn't have happened. Jones held onto the ball way too long and forced a throw straight to Texans safety Jalen Pitre.
Jones cannot make these kinds of mistakes during the regular season, as they will plague the rest of the offense. Luckily, he was able to establish a connection with rookie wideout Malik Nabers. Nabers had four catches for 54 yards and two acrobatic catches near the sideline, a small glimpse of what's to come this season.
Brinson made another point about Barkley's departure being good for the Giants. Instead of building the run game around one player, the Giants can now establish a committee with different skill sets.
Devin Singletary, rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Eric Gray seem to be the three main options heading into the season. All have run the ball well so far this preseason.
If the Giants have another six-win season in store, fans will certainly be disappointed. However, if they produce on the field, they have the chance to shock some people once again.