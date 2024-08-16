NFL Analyst Proposes Headscratching Trade for Giants
Until proven otherwise, the future of the New York Giants quarterback position will continue to generate speculation and wild ideas about how to fix the unit.
The latest suggestion in the latter category comes via Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, who suggested the Giants trade for former Washington Commanders starting quarterback and current Atlanta Falcons third-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke in exchange for a seventh-round pick (which has since been earmarked to the Dallas Cowboys in the Jordan Phillips trade).
Kay is of the opinion that current Giants backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito are not the answer to replacing starter Daniel Jones if he gets injured or otherwise needs to leave the game.
Why Kay thinks Heinicke is the answer, well only he knows the answer. But we’re here to argue against such a trade, starting with the fact that last year, Heinicke’s 56.5 completion percentage was worse than what DeVito and Lock posted.
The Giants have re-committed to Daniel Jones as their starter after failing to land a young prospect in the draft. Jones will look to silence his critics who believe he’s not the answer, and the team has put every safety rail in place to eliminate any excuses for him not doing so, starting with an improved offensive line, the addition of No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers, and having head coach/quarterback whisperer Brian Daboll call the plays.
Lock, who is currently nursing a hip injury, did not have a solid showing in the Giants' 14-4 preseason win over the Detroit Lions last week. But it needs to be remembered that he’s only under contract this year. If he proves not to be the answer as the backup, the Giants can move off of him after the season.
DeVito, meanwhile, led the Giants to two scoring drives in the preseason win over the Lions. He is currently QB3 on the depth chart, but a growing number of people believe he deserves a fair shake at QB2 over Lock, something that’s unlikely to happen.
Barring a repeat of last season when Jones and Tyrod Taylor, then QB2, landed on IR due to injury, the Giants are rolling with Jones as QB1 and Lock as QB2. After this season, though, expect the quarterback room to change as both Lock and DeVito’s contracts will be up for renewal, Lock as an unrestricted free agent and DeVito as an exclusive rights free agent.
The question becomes if Jones returns as the starter, a question that’s still to be answered.