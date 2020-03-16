GiantsCountry
NFL Cancels Public Draft Events

Patricia Traina

The NFL announced that it is modifying its plans for all public events scheduled for next month’s draft in Las Vegas amidst concerns of the spread of COVID-19.

Those modifications include the canceling of all scheduled public events, the league said in a statement.

“In consideration of current information related to COVID-19 and guidance from medical experts such as the CDC, and in coordination with public authorities in Nevada and the City of Las Vegas, the NFL will modify its plans for the 2020 NFL Draft,” the league said in its statement.

While the draft itself, scheduled for April 23-25, is still on, the league said it is “exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted,” and that the draft itself will be televised.  

"This decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. 

"While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

